ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rocky Top Talk

Orange Bowl Staff Predictions: Tennessee vs. Clemson Picks

After a month off, Tennessee is set to play one final game in what turned out to be a pretty special 2022 campaign. The Volunteers are set to take on Clemson tonight in Miami, playing in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the 1997 season. However, without Hendon...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Open Game Thread: Tennessee vs. Clemson in the Orange Bowl

Tennessee and Clemson are set for battle tonight in the Orange Bowl! We’re in for the full Joe Milton experience tonight as he starts for the injured Hendon Hooker. Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt have both opted out. Does Tennessee have enough firepower to take down Dabo Swinney’s Tigers?
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee smokes Clemson to win the Orange Bowl, 31-14

On Friday night in Miami, Tennessee played in its biggest bowl game in over 20 years. The No. 6 Volunteers took on the ACC Champion Clemson Tigers — without several key players. No Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, Jalin Hyatt or Jeremy Banks created quite the challenge for Josh Heupel, playing against a stout Clemson defense.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Orange Bowl Preview: Can Tennessee hang with Clemson following key opt outs?

For the first time in over 20 years, Tennessee will play in a New Year’s Six bowl game. The 10-2 Volunteers were one of the surprises of the season, storming out to an 8-0 start. Josh Heupel’s year two team reached the No. 1 ranking in the first version of the College Football Playoff rankings before ultimately falling to Georgia and South Carolina in November.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee vs. Ole Miss: How to watch, Preview

Tennessee is set for conference play tonight, and they’ll open on the road at Ole Miss. The Volunteers finished up the non-conference slate with a 10-2 mark, picking up the Battle 4 Atlantis title, along with a nice neutral site win over Maryland. Per KenPom, Tennessee has the top...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee survives against Ole Miss, 63-59

Oxford has proven to be challenging for Tennessee over the last several years, and tonight was no different. The 7th-ranked Volunteers opened SEC play against Ole Miss on the road, and they quickly realized that they had a difficult night ahead. The Rebels, losers of four of their last six,...
OXFORD, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy