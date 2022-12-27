Read full article on original website
Click10.com
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
Arrest Made In Deadly I-95 Shooting In Broward
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies believe Jahkobi Williams is responsible for two shootings on I-95 that left a preschool teacher dead and a child injured.
BSO: Search on for shoplifter locked in Lauderdale Lakes store
LAUDERDALE LAKES - The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for an impatient robber who stole several hundred dollars worth of clothing from the Rainbow store on State Road 7 and Oakland Park Boulevard on December 7th.The heist was caught on store surveillance video. In the video, you see the man has clothing in his arms and gets frustrated when he can't open the locked front door.He begins kicking the door. After he figures out how to unlock the door the robber turns around and pushes a worker to the ground. On Friday, CBS4 talked to the worker who was pushed, about the ordeal.She...
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
Neighborhood shaken after innocent bystander killed
A community was rattled after an innocent man was shot to death near Boynton Beach on Thursday night.
WSVN-TV
Several hospitalized after 2 cars collide on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took several people to the hospital after, authorities said, their cars collided along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale. Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, Friday morning. The cars smashed into each other...
cw34.com
Man shot, killed after 2 vehicles exchanged gunfire near Lantana: Sheriff
LANTANA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed after two cars exchanged gunfire in Lantana. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said reports of a shooting came in just before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies responded to 1221 Mentone Road in Lantana. At the scene, deputies said...
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
SWAT team called to South Miami apartment
MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
WSVN-TV
Two cars collide on I-95
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a dangerous drive on a South Florida interstate. Two cars smashed into each other and a guardrail on Interstate 95, Friday morning. The incident happened near Davie Boulevard. One person was pinned inside a vehicle and needed to be extricated. That victim and several...
cw34.com
Arson investigation underway after 2-story house caught fire in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — An arson investigation is underway by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office after a two-story home caught fire. Early Thursday morning, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to calls of a house fire on Bonanza Drive between Honeywell Road and Banquet Way in Western Lake Worth.
Click10.com
Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
cw34.com
Two dead after fatal crash in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are dead after a fatal crash in Boynton Beach Monday night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Lucas Joseph Pierre was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger just after 11 p.m. west on Old Boynton Beach Road at high speeds and approaching the intersection of Calliandra Drive. 63-year-old Charles Richard Schuchman was traveling with a passenger and turning left at the intersection to travel east on Old Boynton Road when Pierre t-boned Schuchman's car.
WSVN-TV
Dog found shot in face in SW Miami-Dade recovering as neighbors decry gunman’s actions
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is on the road to recovery and receiving help from volunteers after someone shot him in the face in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving area residents in shock about the cruel and violent act. The canine is receiving the care he desperately needs at an...
South Florida man arrested a year after mooning provokes shooting
A man's been arrested for shooting his ex-girlfriend who dropped her pants and told him to "kiss my [expletive]" during an argument last year.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
