wach.com
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
wach.com
Warming up with rain in South Carolina for part of New Year's Eve
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Wednesday was the first day we were above normal in Columbia in nearly 2 weeks! (since Dec. 15) For Thursday we'll still be mostly sunny and get even warmer, landing somewhere in the low 60s by the afternoon. That will put the Midlands anywhere from...
wpde.com
SCDNR urge residents to be on lookout for stranded sea turtles due to colder temps
WPDE — The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources is urging residents to keep their hotline handy as they are in a significant sea turtle cold stun event. When water temperatures drop suddenly, as they did this past week, SCDNR said sea turtles have no time to move to deeper waters offshore.
Will it snow in the Carolinas? Here’s what you can expect this winter
CHARLOTTE — Winter in the Carolinas is only just beginning. We’ll be dealing with some colder weather for the next few months, leaving many wondering if this winter bring more rain or snow to our area. For weeks, our entire team of meteorologists at Channel 9 has been...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wpde.com
'It's government overreach:' Boat speeding law changes could wreck SC charter industry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WIS-TV
SCDNR searching for missing Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing Lake Murray diver. Officials said the department of Natural Resources received a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, about a missing diver near the Murray towers at the dam. The DNR dive...
Watch: Blue heron rescued from mud in South Carolina
An animal control officer in South Carolina came to the rescue of a blue heron spotted stranded in pluff mud -- and the operation was caught on camera.
WRDW-TV
Many in South Carolina to get much less from SNAP
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. This is a recording of WRDW First at Four News at 4 p.m. Learn about crash...
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
wach.com
Gas leaks found in Colony apartments inspections
Residents at the Colony apartments in Columbia – still wondering what’s next – after an inspection that’s been lasting days. People who live there were left without heat and water over the holiday weekend, leading to a total evacuation of the complex. Right now - all...
wach.com
SC Emergency SNAP allotments will expire at end of January, DSS announces
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to all South Carolina households beginning January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum...
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
wach.com
119 Colony Apartment residents are given the green light to return home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 119, that is the number of residents that officials are saying can move back into their homes, at the Colony apartment complex in Columbia. Officials from Columbia fire and police, as well as Dominion Energy, have been at the Colony Apartments all day. Authorities have been going from one apartment to another in search of for gas leaks and other code violations.
WIS-TV
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
WRDW-TV
Anthony's 4pm Forecast: 12/29
No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments will end Jan. 31, according to South Carolina officials.
WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
iheart.com
Emergency Allotments Ending For SNAP Recipients In South Carolina
Changes are coming for South Carolina residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Emergency allotments have been boosting the amount of funding participants can use, based on household size, since March of 2020. That ends for South Carolina households starting January 31st. SNAP recipients will then go back to getting their regular monthly benefit amount.
