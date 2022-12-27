ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Warming up with rain in South Carolina for part of New Year's Eve

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Wednesday was the first day we were above normal in Columbia in nearly 2 weeks! (since Dec. 15) For Thursday we'll still be mostly sunny and get even warmer, landing somewhere in the low 60s by the afternoon. That will put the Midlands anywhere from...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SCDNR searching for missing Lake Murray diver

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is searching for a missing Lake Murray diver. Officials said the department of Natural Resources received a call around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, about a missing diver near the Murray towers at the dam. The DNR dive...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Gas leaks found in Colony apartments inspections

Residents at the Colony apartments in Columbia – still wondering what’s next – after an inspection that’s been lasting days. People who live there were left without heat and water over the holiday weekend, leading to a total evacuation of the complex. Right now - all...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC Emergency SNAP allotments will expire at end of January, DSS announces

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments to all South Carolina households beginning January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

wach.com

119 Colony Apartment residents are given the green light to return home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 119, that is the number of residents that officials are saying can move back into their homes, at the Colony apartment complex in Columbia. Officials from Columbia fire and police, as well as Dominion Energy, have been at the Colony Apartments all day. Authorities have been going from one apartment to another in search of for gas leaks and other code violations.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WRDW-TV

Anthony's 4pm Forecast: 12/29

No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments will end Jan. 31, according to South Carolina officials.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

