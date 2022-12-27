ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Clean team focuses on busy Uptown Manhattan corridor

By Greg Mocker
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31T0tn_0jw08LOL00

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — People are always on the move around East 125th Street; the busy East Harlem corridor between First and Fifth Avenues is home to long-time residents and businesses, as well as new commercial and residential spaces.

A new stepped-up effort is underway to encourage business activity and to help clean up the area.

About a decade ago, business owners and neighbors organized a local association known as Uptown Grand Central.

The talk on the block covers all kinds of topics from litter to the number of overdoses. A team of workers has been cleaning up the sidewalks and streets and the crew is getting reinforcements.

“I feel like it’s my responsibility, along with the team, to take care of the city,” said Joel Back.

They’re known for their bright neon jackets and yellow bags. They’re the eyes and ears of the community.

“Just a small gesture as people walk past and say thank you for cleaning up. It means a lot,” said Buddha Moss.

Nonprofit group Positive Workforce joined forces with Uptown Grand Central three years ago. It has been a job-training center in the community for 30 years.

The city has recently added funding and resources to bring on 30 workers. It’s part of Mayor Eric Adams’ “Get Stuff Clean” program.

“It’s making a big difference. People take notice and are getting on board. The lighting is up. They see people getting involved and they get involved,” said Ruben Thomas with Positive Workforce.

Business owners and neighbors say the network connects the community to resources and one another.

“In a neighborhood it has to be about unity, and working with the neighbors and showing support,” said Mohammed Diallo, owner of Ginjan Cafe at 125th and Park Avenue.

A vacant parking lot was also transformed in December to community space on the south side of 125th Street under the Metro-North tracks.

Members of the expanded clean team work seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

312 West 43rd Street Tops Out in Midtown, Manhattan

Construction is now topped out on 312 West 43rd Street, a 33-story mixed-use residential development in Midtown, Manhattan. Located at the convergence of Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen neighborhoods, the tower will comprise 330 rental units, a collection of tenant amenities, and two floors of unspecified retail space. The...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite subway station’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations.  Sunny Ng from Williamsburg is a software engineer. He created a spreadsheet and posted individual polls on his Twitter account earlier in December.  He seeded the brackets based […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Building Design & Construction

New York City multifamily owners concerned over fires caused by e-bikes

In 2022, there have been nearly 200 fires and six deaths in New York City caused by lithium-ion batteries used in mobility devices such as electric bikes and scooters. The New York City Council held a hearing last month to gauge the danger posed by poorly made, refurbished, or improperly charged batteries. The city currently limits five large lithium-ion batteries to a single residence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Delayed: Grand Central Madison will not open in 2022, MTA says

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grand Central Madison, which was set to open on Manhattan’s east side before the end of the year, won’t open in 2022, transit officials confirmed Thursday. A new opening date has not yet been set. MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said the MTA would work with the Federal Railroad […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Demolition Concludes for Extell’s Potential Supertall at 570 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan

At number three on our December countdown of the tallest buildings underway in New York is 570 Fifth Avenue, a potential 1,101-foot supertall in Midtown, Manhattan. Developed by Extell, the skyscraper could rise 78 stories and span 1.4 million square feet with hotel and condominium components. Alternately, the plot could give rise to an 860-foot-tall, 47-story office tower yielding more than 1.5 million square feet. ALBA Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the northwest corner of Fifth Avenue and West 46th Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 60 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 60 Fulton Street, a 23-story mixed-use building at 54-56 Fulton Street in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Parkland Group and Socius Development Group, the structure yields 120 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect is a waiting list to fill four current and ongoing vacancies for the 30 affordable units allotted to residents at 40 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,378 to $187,330.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be

Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Safety protocols for Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Final preparations are underway for the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square. Confetti has been tested, and the Waterford crystal is in place, and for the first time in two years, the party will go on without any covid restrictions. But there are still tons of safety measures, street […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

59K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy