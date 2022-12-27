Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Torrance Rose Float Association asks for more volunteers ahead of parade
IRWINDALE, Calif. — The 2023 Tournament of Roses is just days away, but the Torrance Rose Float Association says you still have time to sign up for volunteer decorating shifts at Fiesta Parade Floats. This year, especially, the float makers say they could use extra help. Upcoming decorating days...
spectrumnews1.com
Retired LA leader Sheila Kuehl bows out swinging
From child star to a revered politician, former Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl joins “Inside the Issues: The Podcast” host Alex Cohen to discuss her career arc in a free-swinging interview. About the Podcast. In the official companion podcast to her nightly show, "Inside The Issues,” Spectrum...
spectrumnews1.com
Ventura's Cam Rising looks to lead Utah to Rose Bowl fairy tale ending
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Like a scene from Cinderella, a white horse pulls Cam Rising and his teammates as they sit inside a white horse carriage decorated in roses and flowers along Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland. Rising, the local SoCal resident and star quarterback at Utah laughs and waves...
spectrumnews1.com
Deputy fatally shot during confrontation with felon in Jurupa Valley; suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was fatally shot by a convicted felon Thursday during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the gunman was killed two hours later during a confrontation with pursuing law enforcement officers, following a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, prompting a partial freeway closure.
spectrumnews1.com
Law agencies unite in sending sympathies following deputy’s slaying
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Law enforcement agencies throughout the region united Friday in expressing sorrow over the slaying of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot dead by a convicted felon during a traffic stop. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID cases, hospitalizations rise in LA County as Ferrer urges precautions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Coronavirus metrics in Los Angeles County rose across the board Thursday, with the Department of Public Health reporting 3,968 new cases, along with a total of 1,269 confirmed virus-related hospitalizations and 25 more COVID-related deaths. Thursday's daily case number represented a jump of 1,830 from...
spectrumnews1.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Protest erupts after Culver City Council approve, then deny wage increase
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Health care workers and community activists in Culver City took to City Hall to protest after a political maneuver many didn’t think was legal. The former Culver City Council approved a minimum wage increase for health care workers at private hospitals, then voted to rescind it in the same meeting.
spectrumnews1.com
Nearly 300 file lawsuit over alleged abuse at LA County juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County COVID hospitalizations dip slightly; 2,100 new cases reported
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. What You Need To Know. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as...
spectrumnews1.com
Felon charged with murder in shooting of security guard near USC
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
spectrumnews1.com
Small plane crashes in Hawthorne, no injuries
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (CNS) — A plane with seven passengers aboard crashed through a perimeter fence at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Tuesday evening but no injuries were reported. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
spectrumnews1.com
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
spectrumnews1.com
Mother, children of man slain by LAPD officers allege civil rights violations
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The mother and children of a man police said was armed with a knife during a domestic violence incident before being shot to death by Los Angeles police officers in 2021 filed court papers Wednesday against the city and two officers, alleging unreasonable force was used and that officers waited about six minutes to give him first aid.
spectrumnews1.com
Siblings plead guilty in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — An Irvine woman and convicted attempted murderer pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosalva Bahena pleaded guilty to three counts of perjury, 20 counts of false statement or representation or concealment, six counts of money laundering, and a count of conspiracy to defraud, all felonies. Bahena was scheduled to be sentenced June 1.
