On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO