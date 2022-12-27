Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Residents are reminded by the city that babies should never sleep in beds or with blankets.Raj guleriaNew York City, NY
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Related
pix11.com
Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'
Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite …. Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll...
jerseydigs.com
Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion
A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
pix11.com
Long Island wake set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon
Family, friends, and firefighter colleagues of fallen FDNY veteran William Moon gathered Wednesday on Long Island to remember Moon at a wake. Long Island wake set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter …. Family, friends, and firefighter colleagues of fallen FDNY veteran William Moon gathered Wednesday on Long Island to remember Moon...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental
Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
pix11.com
Safety protocols for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re doing everything they can to make sure Times Square will be one of the safest places in the world come to the celebration. Safety protocols for Times Square New Year’s Eve …. Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re...
bkreader.com
Local Tenant Group, Tomato Season, Fights Against Challenges to Rent Stabilization
Local residents in Williamsburg may have noticed an unusual banner pop up in their neighborhood this week. The banner belongs to an autonomous collective of New York tenants known as Tomato Season. The collective is pushing back against the region’s landlords, saying they have gone too far with recent attempts...
pix11.com
Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year's Eve
The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That brings in a pleasant southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to climb gradually. Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year’s Eve. The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That...
Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider
On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry found dead in New York
The body of a Jamaica-born pediatrician Bruce Maurice Henry was found with a slashed throat in Harlem, New York, last week in a crime spree. Reports are that the body of 60-year-old Henry was found on Friday, December 23, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park. It...
pix11.com
How to purchase weed legally at NYC’s first dispensary in Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first recreational marijuana store in New York City opens on Thursday in lower Manhattan. The dispensary will give people the opportunity to buy weed legally without a prescription, but there are still legal restrictions to look out over. Micheal Bass, an attorney and co-chair...
‘Scared the hell out of me’: Well-known Staten Island lawyer ID’d by facial recognition, booted from Radio City
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An injury attorney on Staten Island learned recently that he, like others in his field, has been banned from MSG Entertainment venues due to an ongoing lawsuit filed against the company by his firm. Jonathan D’Agostino, of D’Agostino & Associates, said he was with family...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
Elderly Bronx resident injured after ceiling collapse on Christmas
Soundview resident Vidalina Negron says the New York City Housing Authority hasn’t done enough to help her out in the five days since.
George Santos claimed he was robbed of rent money in Queens eviction case – but NYPD has no record of the attack
George Santos' long list of dubious claims stretches back to at least 2016, when he wrote in a court filing he'd been mugged. Santos wrote in a sworn statement that police had ordered him to come back later to obtain a report on the supposed mugging in Queensboro Plaza. [ more › ]
pix11.com
Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder
Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective …. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It usually...
Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
pix11.com
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said. Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old …. A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said.
Comments / 0