ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'

Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite …. Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Brooklyn’s Indicted “Bling Bishop” Hiding Out in Paramus Mansion

A pastor with a checkered past and several prominent friends is laying low inside a sprawling Bergen County home following criminal charges that were filed against a preacher known as the Bling Bishop. Lamor Whitehead was indicted on December 19 in the Southern District of New York on several fraud...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC correction officer killed in Brooklyn house fire

NEW YORK -- We've learned a New York City correction officer was one of the victims of a deadly fire in Brooklyn.Marion Fisher-Cassidy, 54, died Tuesday inside a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.READ MORE: 54-year-old woman killed in fire at Brooklyn homeFisher-Cassidy was a 14-year veteran of the Department of Correction.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon: New York City residents who live in an NYCHA development […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Long Island wake set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter William Moon

Family, friends, and firefighter colleagues of fallen FDNY veteran William Moon gathered Wednesday on Long Island to remember Moon at a wake. Long Island wake set for fallen Brooklyn firefighter …. Family, friends, and firefighter colleagues of fallen FDNY veteran William Moon gathered Wednesday on Long Island to remember Moon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

George Santos ‘did a lot of damage’ to modest Queens rental

Three months ago, Rep.-elect George Santos and his sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, packed their bags and left their two-year Queens rental in a bad state, The Post can report. The landlord and building owner of 151-47 12th Ave. in Whitestone told The Post the two always paid their rent...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Safety protocols for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration

Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re doing everything they can to make sure Times Square will be one of the safest places in the world come to the celebration. Safety protocols for Times Square New Year’s Eve …. Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year's Eve

The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That brings in a pleasant southwesterly flow, allowing temperatures to climb gradually. Turning balmy, but rain threatens New Year’s Eve. The warming trend continues. High pressure has settled to the south of the region. That...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Bronx woman is New York City's one billionth subway rider

On Tuesday morning, at the 161st Street and River Avenue Station on the 4, B, and D line in The Bronx, Bronxite Sasha Salazar became the one billionth subway rider for 2022. Salazar said of the historic moment, "Every New Yorker uses the subway every day and I know that we appreciate the MTA, all the workers that work for the MTA especially."
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective disorder

Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It usually starts in the fall and continues into the winter months. Psychologist explains how to combat seasonal affective …. Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. It usually...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy