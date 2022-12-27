Keeping our public lands and parks clean and healthy in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Thousands of volunteers help make our parks and public lands clean, and one group celebrated 65 years of improving our public lands, including here in North Dakota.

The Student Conservation Association protects and restores national parks, marine sanctuaries, cultural landmarks, and community green spaces in all 50 states.

In North Dakota, the group’s latest project was to increase the pollinator numbers in our states by using our natural pollinators, like the western bumble bee and yellow-banded bumble bee.

Together, these teams of students from North Dakota and beyond work to build the next generation of conservation leaders.

Patricia A. Malizia from the Student Conservation Association said, “We did place our 100,000th member into the field this past summer, and we are really proud of the alumni network that we have built.”

From Teddy Roosevelt National Park to our natural grasslands, the Student Conservation Association was the first organization to establish a youth corps of its caliber.

