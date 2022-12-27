Read full article on original website
Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats
(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
Police: Man shoots self following pursuit in Dickenson County, Virginia
(WCYB) — Deputies in Dickenson County, Virginia say a man shot himself after a pursuit. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the chase began Thursday afternoon in Wise County and ended in Dickenson County near Cowpath Road after a deputy deployed a spike strip. Fleming says a woman was driving...
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
Water service restored to 9,000 customers in Washington County, TN
Officials with the Jonesborough Utility District say water service has been restored for 9,000 customers. Crews repaired multiple leaks to smaller lines on Friday. Officials say on Saturday crews will survey the remaining 150 miles of line north of 11E. They remind homeowners to inspect waterlines inside their homes, barns, garages, and outbuildings.
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
South Fork Utility boil water notice update
(WCYB) — Administrators with South Fork Utility in Sullivan County, TN have updated their boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect for the following areas which are supplied by the tank on Ryder Church Road. Ryder Church Road. Possum Creek. Jenkins Rd, Mt. Holston Rd. Graybeal...
Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
State of Virginia cracking down on drunk driving ahead of the New Year
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — According to state officials, from Thanksgiving 2021 to New Years 2022, there were 16 due to alcohol related crashes in the Bristol area. Now, state officials are continuing to crackdown on drunk driving ahead of the new year. We just want to advise people the...
Police: Man fled police, barricades himself in Bluff City home
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say. According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in […]
Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning
(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes into vape store
A woman suffered a medical emergency while driving Tuesday night, causing her to crash into vapor 42 located at 2606 W Market Street in Johnson City. According to city officials, the woman experienced a medical emergency and drove into the front of the store. Aside from the driver, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, nobody was injured.
VSP: 1 transported to hospital after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash in Wise County on Tuesday sent one person to a nearby hospital. According to a Virginia State Police (VSP) spokesperson, the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m. on Route 23 near the Wise Norton Rd intersection. The VSP reports two vehicles collided, and one injury was reported. The injured […]
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
South Fork Utility District urging customers to conserve water
Bristol, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is asking customers to conserve water as best as possible. This comes after the company announced a boil water advisory last night due to possible contamination. The utility district says it is unsure how long the advisory will last. Once...
Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9 in Washington Co.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 26-year-old Washington County woman is jailed on charges alleging she caused serious bodily injury to a child 8 years old or younger and could face at least 15 years in jail if convicted. Kirsten Jenkins was jailed Dec. 22, weeks after a Washington County Grand Jury returned presentment charging her […]
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting sibling in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is facing an assault charge after police found his sibling with a gunshot wound Tuesday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), police responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Freemond Drive. Police report that […]
