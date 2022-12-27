ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Hawk, FL

New law aims for early detection of virus that causes hearing loss in newborns

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida law going into effect on Jan. 1 will require newborns who fail hearing screenings to be tested for congenital cytomegalovirus, or CMV. Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, said CMV is very common but can have serious consequences for unborn babies if their mothers experience an initial infection while pregnant.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
Untreated Crisis: A shortage of dental health professionals puts 6 million at risk in Florida

Florida leads the nation in the number of individuals, nearly 6 million, who are living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. According to the US Health Resources and Services Administration data, 66 of Florida's 67 counties lack the number of professionals needed to provide care. Advocates say the shortage is of crisis proportions leading to significant impacts on general health as they say poor oral health is linked to impaired school learning, heart disease, and even death.
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral

One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview. Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student …. One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at...
COVID up around Florida, but still relatively low here

Looks like we’re going to end 2022 in the green zone. South Florida, North-Central Florida and two thirds of the I-4 Corridor are now yellow caution areas on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s covid virus map, and Miami-Dade County has shot past caution to bright orange.
Be aware when sharing the beach with shorebirds this winter

This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to the state’s shorelines from...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
FWC begins manatee feeding program

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Over the Christmas weekend, temperatures dipped into the 30s across the Sunshine State. Humans aren't the only ones appreciative of a warm-up – manatees have been flocking to warmer waters to escape the cold. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared...
5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
Hurricane Ian still taking financial toll on snowbirds

Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds.
Moments that shaped Florida, Tampa Bay area in 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Despite a rough start to 2022 due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the year still marked significant returns for many things across the Tampa Bay area and Florida. For example, The Gasparilla and St. Pete Pride parades came back after delays from COVID-19. Not to mention,...
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
