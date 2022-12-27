Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
Top Tampa Cocktail Bars: Savor the Flavors of Tampa at These Must-Try Cocktail BarsKiki AlbaTampa, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
Bay News 9
New law aims for early detection of virus that causes hearing loss in newborns
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Florida law going into effect on Jan. 1 will require newborns who fail hearing screenings to be tested for congenital cytomegalovirus, or CMV. Dr. Juan Dumois, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, said CMV is very common but can have serious consequences for unborn babies if their mothers experience an initial infection while pregnant.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
theapopkavoice.com
Untreated Crisis: A shortage of dental health professionals puts 6 million at risk in Florida
Florida leads the nation in the number of individuals, nearly 6 million, who are living in Dental Health Professional Shortage Areas. According to the US Health Resources and Services Administration data, 66 of Florida's 67 counties lack the number of professionals needed to provide care. Advocates say the shortage is of crisis proportions leading to significant impacts on general health as they say poor oral health is linked to impaired school learning, heart disease, and even death.
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
ktalnews.com
Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student goes viral
One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at a school in Riverview. Epic dance off between Riverview teacher, student …. One energetic teacher in Tampa Bay has become an internet sensation after she was challenged to a dance-off at...
veronews.com
COVID up around Florida, but still relatively low here
Looks like we’re going to end 2022 in the green zone. South Florida, North-Central Florida and two thirds of the I-4 Corridor are now yellow caution areas on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s covid virus map, and Miami-Dade County has shot past caution to bright orange.
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’
Dog in Santa HatPhoto byDuffy Brook on UnsplashonUnsplash. In the midst of the season of good will, one of North Florida's animal rescue centers is trying to find homes for 12 of its longest-standing canine residents, it was reported on December 28.
Judge Says Pull License Of Florida Physician Assistant Who Performed Plastic Surgery With No Doctor
The Florida Board of Medicine should revoke the license of a Port St. Lucie physician assistant who performed plastic-surgery procedures without a doctor present, an administrative law judge ruled Thursday. In a 23-page decision, Judge Darren Schwartz wrote that physician assistant Adley Dasilva “practiced beyond
Florida Weekly
Be aware when sharing the beach with shorebirds this winter
This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to the state’s shorelines from...
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
FWC begins manatee feeding program
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Over the Christmas weekend, temperatures dipped into the 30s across the Sunshine State. Humans aren't the only ones appreciative of a warm-up – manatees have been flocking to warmer waters to escape the cold. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shared...
fox13news.com
Florida Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old girl canceled after child was found safe
WINTER SPRINGS, FLa. - A statewide alert was issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl, but within a matter of hours it was canceled. The Florida Missing Child Alert was issued around 5 a.m. Wednesday for a missing girl from Winter Springs. Before 8 a.m., officials said the child was found...
fox13news.com
What happens when you don’t protect plants during a Florida freeze?
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics shows what happens to plants when Florida drops to freezing temperatures. Let’s just say, an interesting result occurred to the African blue basil in the Good Day Garden.
sflcn.com
5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad
Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian still taking financial toll on snowbirds
Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds.
Moments that shaped Florida, Tampa Bay area in 2022
TAMPA, Fla. — Despite a rough start to 2022 due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the year still marked significant returns for many things across the Tampa Bay area and Florida. For example, The Gasparilla and St. Pete Pride parades came back after delays from COVID-19. Not to mention,...
Warm-up on the way in Central Florida, but freeze still possible for some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is headed into a big warm-up, a few areas may see a freeze one more time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Overnight temperatures are again falling for the...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
Bucs' Gabbert recalls moment rescuing passengers from downed Tampa helicopter
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert played a vital role in rescuing four passengers after a helicopter crashed into the water Thursday afternoon near Davis Islands, police say. Speaking at One Buc Place during a news conference, the 33-year-old said he was out on the...
