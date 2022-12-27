Read full article on original website
Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over...
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
New Year’s events around the Panhandle
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
WJHG-TV
Main water line break floods roads in PCB neighborhood, boil water notice issued
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crews are working to fix a break on a water main in the Laurie Ave. and Marlin Place area in Panama City Beach. In a news release, city officials said they have issued a precautionary boil water notice for those living at Villas at Suncrest Residents. City officials said water service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents say the break caused flooding in the roads, driveways and yards in the area.
WJHG-TV
PCB Utility crews fix main water line break, boil water notice no longer in effect
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The precautionary boil water notice issued Tuesday, is no longer in effect for residents in the Southport area. Officials with the Panama City Beach’s Water Department said crews fixed a main water line break in the Laurie Ave., Marlin Place area. The leak caused flooding on roads, in yards and driveways on Tuesday.
mypanhandle.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued after break to water main
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is working to restore water after a break on a water main. Residents of the Villas at Suncrest at 8603 Whelch Drive, residents of 2212, 2309, 2415, 2419, Laurie Avenue, and residents 8603-8647 Marlin Place have been impacted. Officials said...
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
WJHG-TV
Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural Disasters
The Taylors prepare their Go BagsPhoto byCourtesy of the Taylors. “We're definitely experienced in natural disasters,” said Destin resident Kelly Taylor, who, along with his wife Chelsea and their Border Collie, Daisy, are accustomed to yearly hurricanes and tropical storms.
mypanhandle.com
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
mypanhandle.com
Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you can’t make it to Times Square in New York City to see the ball drop, you can see a beach ball drop here in Panama City Beach. Staying true to its beach town vibes, Panama City Beach has held a beach ball dropping for 13 years.
WJHG-TV
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
WJHG-TV
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
WJHG-TV
Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
Four injured in Graceville fire
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
People still have a chance to win the Mega Millions
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot is still waiting for a lucky winner. On Tuesday, no one matched all six numbers in the Mega Million Lottery Jackpot. The lottery money is now rolled over. The prize is now up to $640 million. Mega Millions customer Rakeem Johnson said his strategy is […]
mypanhandle.com
Southwest Airline cancellations cause travel complications
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Southwest Airlines have canceled nearly every flight out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport through the end of the year. In a press release Tuesday, Southwest said the cancelation and delays are the results of repercussions from last week’s winter storms. In addition to problems with the airline’s out-of-date computer systems.
