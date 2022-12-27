ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Dog Shot at Panama City Park

Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

New Year’s events around the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Red

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Red, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week! This sweet Labrador Retriever mix is about six months old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Main water line break floods roads in PCB neighborhood, boil water notice issued

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crews are working to fix a break on a water main in the Laurie Ave. and Marlin Place area in Panama City Beach. In a news release, city officials said they have issued a precautionary boil water notice for those living at Villas at Suncrest Residents. City officials said water service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents say the break caused flooding in the roads, driveways and yards in the area.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Satsuma Farmer in Jackson County

After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf. Updated: 17 hours ago. Kensley Brooks,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
BAY COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Pier Park prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — If you can’t make it to Times Square in New York City to see the ball drop, you can see a beach ball drop here in Panama City Beach. Staying true to its beach town vibes, Panama City Beach has held a beach ball dropping for 13 years.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway

The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has pets available for adoption. Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club part three. Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to talk about how to join the Downtown Boxing Club and more. Getting Into the...
WJHG-TV

New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bringing in the New Year at Baytowne Wharf

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Village of Baytowne Wharf is inviting you to ring in the New Year with their long list of fun activities. Kensley Brooks, event manager, said you won’t want to miss these family friendly events and spectacular light shows. This end-of-the-year celebration kicks off...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Four injured in Graceville fire

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Four people were seriously injured in a house fire in Graceville, according to fire officials and the Jackson County Times. The blaze happened at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on the 4400 block of Crow Road. Fire officials said four adults, three men, and one woman, were rushed to […]
GRACEVILLE, FL
WMBB

People still have a chance to win the Mega Millions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot is still waiting for a lucky winner. On Tuesday, no one matched all six numbers in the Mega Million Lottery Jackpot. The lottery money is now rolled over. The prize is now up to $640 million. Mega Millions customer Rakeem Johnson said his strategy is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Southwest Airline cancellations cause travel complications

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Southwest Airlines have canceled nearly every flight out of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport through the end of the year. In a press release Tuesday, Southwest said the cancelation and delays are the results of repercussions from last week’s winter storms. In addition to problems with the airline’s out-of-date computer systems.
PANAMA CITY, FL
