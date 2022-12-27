Read full article on original website
One Iowa Airport Not Exempt from Southwest Airlines Flight Cancellations
Arguably no company is having as big of a disastrous end to 2022 as Southwest Airlines. More than 70% of post-Christmas flights being cancelled earlier this week has left thousands of travelers stranded in airports. Between the lasting impacts of winter storms and troubles acquiring the necessary flight crews to fly these planes, Southwest is in a great deal of hot water from the US Department of Transportation.
ARL rescues dog tied up outside of Des Moines International Airport Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued a 1-year-old female dog tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday, the organization said in a Facebook post. The ARL believes the owner abandoned the dog after finding out the pet couldn't travel on a...
What should you do if your flight is canceled?
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not exactly breaking news that the holidays are a busy time for traveling. But between winter weather and a failure of Southwest Airlines' computer system... "It's kind of been the perfect storm for flight delays. We've had plenty of travelers here in the past...
Passengers at Des Moines airport get creative as Southwest flight cancelations create chaos
DES MOINES, Iowa — Holiday horror. “Kids were crying at the airport,” said Mike Patel as he waited on luggage to arrive inside the Des Moines International Airport Tuesday afternoon. Southwest Airlines continues its surge of flight cancelations. “Our flight got delayed and delayed delayed,” said Kelly Main who resides in Mount Ayr, Iowa. He […]
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
KCCI.com
Retro arcade brewery opening in Johnston
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Backpocket Pin & Pixel is set to open in early January in Johnston. It is a retro arcade brewery that includes duckpin bowling. It also has an event room for special occasions. The company is hosting a series of soft openings for staff. "We've been looking...
weareiowa.com
Blizzards, twisters and more: Recapping Iowa's year in weather
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. From feet of snow to dozens of twisters, 2022 was another year like no other for Iowa's weather. But above all, it...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee announces free Vitamin D Screenings, workshops to promote healthy lifestyles
West Des Moines — Thursday night, Hy-Vee announced they will be offering 1,000 free Vitamin D Screenings throughout January to promote healthy lifestyles in the new year. Registered dietitians will conduct the free screenings at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. Dietitians say Vitamin D is an...
KCRG.com
Person injured in Grinnell shooting
An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
Des Moines Public Library begins community fridge program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The Des Moines Public Library is doing more than just serving up your next great read. The library recently installed two community...
Des Moines sees uptick in homicides from 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. In 2022, Des Moines police have responded to 21 homicides—an uptick from 2021, when 14 were recorded. If 2022 ends with...
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in Ames
AMES, Iowa — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle bill. […]
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
KCCI.com
Iowa man receives heart transplant just before the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man received a heart transplant and a second chance at life, after waiting more than five years for a donor. "Khalil doesn't really meet strangers," his mother Tinika Roland said, in an interview only on KCCI. "He can talk to anyone. Someone recently said that he can't turn the charisma off."
1 dead after car crosses center line, hits another vehicle, Iowa State Patrol says
ADAIR, Iowa — One driver is dead after a head-on collision in Adair on Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Officials say that 36-year-old Adam Skog, of Atlantic, was traveling south on White Pole Road when he crossed the center line and hit a semi head-on around 9:20 a.m.
Bacteria Known to Cause Brain Disease Found in Iowa
In the middle of a "tridemic," as some are calling it, already compounding a hellish flu-season, and in the midst of whatever a "post-pandemic world" is supposed to look like, the latest news out of Des Moines, IA really isn't what we needed to hear as we head full-speed into 2023.
