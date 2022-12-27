Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Donating blood today will give someone else a chance at tomorrow
SAN ANTONIO – The blood supply remains critically low, and donors are needed to meet the demand. Blood can be among the first lines of defense in saving someone’s life and it’s one of the selfless and easiest ways to give back to your community. If you’re a first-time donor or a donation pro, schedule an appointment with University Health to donate blood this January.
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
KSAT 12
TEAMability is making great strides, challenging expectations by seeing ability first
SAN ANTONIO – For children and adults living with multiple and severe disabilities, receiving the assistance that is necessary to actively participate in life can sometimes fall short. Where general assumption is made based on the outward view of the person, TEAMability looks beyond, challenging the assumptions and identifying...
City responds to press conference held by migrant advocates regarding ‘offensive’ mural
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrant advocates based in San Antonio called an urgent press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Church due to EPPD taking down a mural depicting the journey of migrants in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso has since then responded to the allegations, stating […]
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
Preps for the biggest NYE celebration in South Texas underway
SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the City of San Antonio and the Parks Foundation are preparing for Celebrate SA, the San Antonio tradition that is going on nearly 30 years. It's the biggest New Year's Eve party in South Texas, welcoming 70,000 people to the streets of downtown. The...
KSAT 12
Comfort residents determined to find ways to fund early flood warning monitor
COMFORT, Texas – A small project to document stories from the 1978 Hill Country flood has evolved into a project to get early flood sensor monitors that could save lives in the event of another flood. Mike Saur lives about six miles north of Comfort. His grandfather used to...
Father drives 1300 miles home after Southwest flight is canceled
SAN ANTONIO — Adam Dambrink had planned to get home on a late red-eye fight leaving Wednesday night. As thousand of flights became canceled on Monday, his flight had remained available. The father of four, who was visiting family in Wisconsin with his kids, went to sleep Monday night thinking everything would be fine.
KSAT 12
Lytle adds new notifications to alerting system due to increased bailout activity
LYTLE, Texas – The City of Lytle has added new notifications to its public push alert system after seeing an increase in human smuggling, high-speed pursuits, and bailouts of migrants. “It’s insane and then they’re plowing through the middle of town. I mean just driving to a grocery store...
Whistleblower reports man who was claiming to collect money for Wounded Warrior Project
SAN ANTONIO — As Bob Caldwell drove home Wednesday, he noticed a man standing on a corner at his subdivision entrance and taking small American flags out of a tube. Just 15 minutes later, the man was at Caldwell's door. Caldwell said the man claimed to be raising money...
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures
The petition would also let voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion, ban police chokeholds and prohibit no-knock warrants.
San Antonio group to start construction on Eastside food truck park
The $2.5 million park was first announced in 2013.
These four San Antonio-area companies made job cuts this year
USAA Bank wasn't the only company to make triple digit cuts.
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is now a full-time department
Citizens in Guadalupe County now have full-time fire protection and emergency services from the county’s fire department. As of Thursday at midnight, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue has three full-time firemen per shift providing 24/7 coverage, 365 days a year, according to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
KSAT 12
WATCH: City of San Antonio’s top priorities going into Texas legislative session
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council approved its legislative agenda in early November, providing the broad strokes of what its staffers should support or oppose during the legislative session in Austin. Those priorities cover a variety of issues, from economic development to health care. Now, with 1,488...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
'We’re kind of just winging it': More headaches for local travelers who experienced cancelled flights
SAN ANTONIO — The crash of the Southwest Airlines system has created a cascade effect in other places as stranded travelers have to book last minute hotel rooms and spend money on unexpected expenses. For those who can't afford to seek shelter at pricey hotels, they're sleeping sitting up...
KTSA
Study: San Antonio spending $255 per month on utilities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Entering the thick of winter, a new study is breaking down how much San Antonio residents are spending on utilities, and the numbers show a 5.2% increase, year over year. The numbers were crunched by bill pay service network Doxo, which found that San...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - 8th Birthday Encore - Thursday, December 29, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – It’s our eighth birthday show and we’re throwing a party! Our bash is complete with cake, balloons, rock climbing and a trip to the roller rink. Nadler’s Bakery & Deli is helping us celebrate with their beloved cakes. Jen takes us to The...
Comments / 0