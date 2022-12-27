ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Donating blood today will give someone else a chance at tomorrow

SAN ANTONIO – The blood supply remains critically low, and donors are needed to meet the demand. Blood can be among the first lines of defense in saving someone’s life and it’s one of the selfless and easiest ways to give back to your community. If you’re a first-time donor or a donation pro, schedule an appointment with University Health to donate blood this January.
KSAT 12

Guadalupe County Fire Rescue is now a full-time department

Citizens in Guadalupe County now have full-time fire protection and emergency services from the county’s fire department. As of Thursday at midnight, Guadalupe County Fire Rescue has three full-time firemen per shift providing 24/7 coverage, 365 days a year, according to Guadalupe County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
KTSA

Study: San Antonio spending $255 per month on utilities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Entering the thick of winter, a new study is breaking down how much San Antonio residents are spending on utilities, and the numbers show a 5.2% increase, year over year. The numbers were crunched by bill pay service network Doxo, which found that San...
