Evansville Police released the name Wednesday of the officer involved in an officer shooting at a home on December 16th. EPD said Officer Kyle Campbell, who has been with EPD since 2012, was one of the officers who responded to a home on West Third Avenue after a 911 hang-up. When officers arrived at the home, they located 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros holding a knife in a bedroom.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO