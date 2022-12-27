Read full article on original website
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
Shooter dead, woman recovering from critical head injury after SLC shooting
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a woman is in the hospital with critical injuries after a Salt Lake City shooting Thursday night.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
West Valley man shoots, kills roommate after waking up with a ‘bad feeling’
A man shot and killed his roommate on Thursday, Dec. 29, after waking up with a "bad feeling," according to the West Valley Police Department.
KSLTV
Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect booked on felony charges after alleged assault on South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the case of a man accused of punching an officer, and who came “dangerously close to removing a firearm from two peace officers, which would have likely resulted in death or serious injury.”
ksl.com
Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man takes stranger’s keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith,...
Woman charged with murder for beating Ogden man to death
A woman has been charged on Thursday, Dec. 29, after she allegedly killed a man by hitting him in the head with a weapon.
KSLTV
Teen arrested in connection to two fires at Provo apartment complex
PROVO, Utah — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to recent arsons in Provo City. Calliope Mlynar has been booked into jail for suspicion of two counts of aggravated arson in connection with two fires at the Centennial Apartments in Provo, where she lives. Police are now...
KSLTV
Woman released from hospital, booked into jail after shooting in Payson home
PAYSON — A woman was released from a hospital and booked into jail Wednesday after police say she barged into her estranged husband’s home, shot a woman and threatened to kill her, then shot herself as officers moved in to arrest her. Shaina Cary Hold, 32, was booked...
ABC 4
Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband
PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
KSLTV
1 dead, others injured in West Valley City crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died following a three-car crash in West Valley City. The incident occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. According to a 5:06 p.m. tweet from the West Valley City Police Department, a semi traveling northbound entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle.
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A man in his late 50s was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Murray. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 4844 S. State Street. “Witnesses told investigators that they saw the male attempt to cross the street several yards outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound vehicle,” read a Thursday morning press release from the Murray Police Department.
Crash leaves 1 dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
Convicted human trafficker arrested for kidnapping
A man who was convicted of child sex trafficking was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in her own apartment.
Man charged with attacking UTA bus driver, fighting with police officers
A man has been charged with attacking a bus driver last week in the Salt Lake area, as well as fighting with police officers and trying to take their guns while they arrested him.
KSLTV
Woman stole car from gas station, crashed it, police say
SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman stole a car and crashed it in an attempt to flee from police. On Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station. Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, with sirens and emergency lights. The driver then attempted to evade police with “reckless driving,” running red lights and driving over a curb.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Police identify 20-year-old shot, killed at West Valley City apartment complex
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 20-year-old man died overnight Tuesday after he was shot at a West Valley City apartment complex. Police have identified him as 20-year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Police say the incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the Redwood Apartments, located near 4000 South...
Man charged after brutally attacking Utah bus driver, trying to gouge his eye out
A transient man has been charged after attacking a Utah bus driver, brutally beating him and trying to gouge out one of his eyes, according to the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.
