ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Police: Homeless man accused of lighting makeshift home on fire, trapping occupants

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A homeless man is accused of lighting a makeshift home on fire and trapping the occupants because he thought his wife was cheating on him. Dustin Howard Smith, 41, was booked into the Weber County County Jail for three felony charges of aggravated arson, one felony charge of possessing a firearm, three misdemeanor charges of unlawful detention, and misdemeanor charges of possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault and the threat of violence, according to the affidavit.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Teen arrested in connection to two fires at Provo apartment complex

PROVO, Utah — A 19-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to recent arsons in Provo City. Calliope Mlynar has been booked into jail for suspicion of two counts of aggravated arson in connection with two fires at the Centennial Apartments in Provo, where she lives. Police are now...
PROVO, UT
ABC 4

Payson woman allegedly shot a woman and herself during a fight with her husband

PAYSON, Utah (ABC4) – A Payson woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman before shooting herself when police arrived on Thursday, Dec. 22. Shaina Cary Hold, 22, is facing second-degree felony charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and third-degree felony charges of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and engagement of a child.
PAYSON, UT
KSLTV

1 dead, others injured in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died following a three-car crash in West Valley City. The incident occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. According to a 5:06 p.m. tweet from the West Valley City Police Department, a semi traveling northbound entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man in critical condition after auto-pedestrian crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A man in his late 50s was hospitalized Wednesday night after he was struck by a car in Murray. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 4844 S. State Street. “Witnesses told investigators that they saw the male attempt to cross the street several yards outside the crosswalk when he was struck by a southbound vehicle,” read a Thursday morning press release from the Murray Police Department.
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Woman stole car from gas station, crashed it, police say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A woman stole a car and crashed it in an attempt to flee from police. On Wednesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., police said a vehicle was reported stolen from a gas station. Police found the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, with sirens and emergency lights. The driver then attempted to evade police with “reckless driving,” running red lights and driving over a curb.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy