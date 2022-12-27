ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is a Sign You Need a DIY Travertine Side Table

By Isabell Rivera
 3 days ago

It looks so cool!

Whereas some DIY projects can be tricky and expensive, others are the exact opposite. Such as creating a side table using concrete and scrapwood. However, there are also other materials that can be used - which are inexpensive.

Meet TikTok creator Melina , who shares an easy DIY project anyone can swing in a heartbeat. Let's check it out.

It turned out great!

I love the rustic and industrial - yet classic look of this travertine stone side table. It looks fancy too.

To get started, you'd need three plates of travertine stone, and a specific adhesive. You'd also need a cover for the floor, and felt pads for the bottom of the table to protect the floor, especially if you have hardwood floors.

All the material can be bought at Home Depot or Lowe's and is relatively inexpensive.

TikTok was pretty impressed as well by this endeavor, according to the comments section.

As TikToker @homeofblondy commented,

"Love how it turned out."

I do too.

Another person (@martasivek) wrote,

"Looks so cool."

Indeed, it does.

And TikToker @yvonnesthlm commented,

"Great DIY."

For sure. It's easy enough for people who aren't that experienced when it comes to DIY projects.

However, if you're looking for something more challenging and recently thrifted a few items, such as an IKEA table and a trash can, you could try and replicate this cool $1,450-inspired cement table.

Nevertheless, if you've never worked with cement before but like the rustic look, these travertine stone plates are a good alternative.

