sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Motorcyclist Near Auburn
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Auburn on December 24. The collision happened at the intersection of Fowler and Upson Downs roads shortly before 1:00 p.m. The officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who responded to the accident stated that the motor vehicle involved was a Toyota Camry, which sustained front-end damage.
mymotherlode.com
Murphys Man Killed In Crash Identified
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes
Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault with a deadly weapon, identity theft, domestic battery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 20. Marcus James Griffith, 25, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants in the 11800 block of...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Traffic Collision Involving Major Injury
Accident at Marconi Avenue Intersection Involves Serious Rollover. A traffic collision in Sacramento on December 26 between three vehicles caused a major head injury to one person. The crash happened at the intersection of Marconi Avenue and Herbert Way around 11:32 a.m. One of the vehicles involved in the crash overturned onto its roof, and the party was stuck inside and had to be extricated, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run
(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
CBS News
Folsom police arrest suspect accused of selling Fentanyl illegally
FOLSOM - Police detectives in Folsom have arrested one person suspected of selling illegal narcotics in Northern California. On Thursday night, detectives from the Folsom Police Department's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) completed an investigation into a person suspected of distributing illegal narcotics throughout Nevada and Sacramento counties, including Folsom. Detectives...
Fallen tree blocks Highway 99 in Stockton
(KTXL) — Crews with Caltrans District 10 are working to clear a fallen tree along northbound State Route 99 in Stockton, according to a social media post by Caltrans. A photo shows a large tree fell across the two far right lanes of northbound SR-99 just north of Wilson Way in Stockton. Traffic reports show […]
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Sheriff’s Marijuana Team Details December Drug Busts
Calaveras, CA– On December 14th, 2022, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Unit served two search warrants for illegal marijuana cultivation in Calaveras County. The first site, located in the 3000 block of Ridge Road in Glencoe, was found to have an interior that had been converted to facilitate indoor marijuana cultivation. Deputies seized 362 growing marijuana plants, with an estimated value of over $470,000. Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
Over $6,000 in clothes stolen from Old Navy in Citrus Heights, police say
(KTXL) — On Christmas Eve, four adults and a juvenile were arrested in Citrus Heights after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a retailer, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Police said the group stole over $6,000 worth of clothes from an Old Navy. They are facing charges for organized retail […]
riolindamessenger.com
North Sacramento CHP DUI Checkpoint
The California Highway Patrol (CHP), North Sacramento Area, announces a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sobriety Checkpoint to be held on Saturday, December 30th, 2022, in the unincorporated area of Sacramento County. The checkpoint will be setting up at approximately 9:30 p.m. and will be operational at 10:00 p.m., and is set to end at 3:00 a.m.
Mountain Democrat
Person sought after reported retail theft
El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest thought to be connected to a theft that occurred at a Placerville retail store. The Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Dec. 28 of an individual walking into what appeared to be...
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vehicle Versus Trees On HWY 108
Update at 12:25 p.m.: The CHP reports that the wreckage from a solo crash has been removed from Highway 108, between Long Barn and Cold Springs, in Tuolumne County, and traffic is moving freely once again. One person had to be freed from the vehicle that smashed into several trees, but luckily they escaped with just minor injuries, according to the CHP. They added that officers directed traffic for nearly two hours. Further details on the collision are below.
mymotherlode.com
Crashes And Traffic Hazards Across Mother Lode
San Andreas, CA — There are various traffic incidents across the Mother Lode this morning as heavy rain has arrived in the region. In Tuolumne County, two vehicles have collided on Highway 49 near Jackass Hill Road. A tow truck is responding to the area. In Calaveras County, there...
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
Folsom Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint
(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint the evening of Friday, Dec. 30, the agency announced on Monday. The police said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere within the City of Folsom. Police said that the location has been determined based on where impaired driving-related […]
