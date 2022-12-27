ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.F. Public Works offers free sandbags ahead of upcoming rain

By James Salazar, San Francisco Public Works
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
Residents and business owners who show proof of residence can collect up to 10 sandbags at no cost San Francisco Public Works

San Francisco Public Works is once again providing The City's residents and businesses with up to 10 free sandbags ahead of this weekend's storms.

The sandbags are intended for homes and businesses prone to flooding during heavy rainstorms. They can be picked up Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department's operations yard, which is located at Marin and Kansas streets.

Those hoping to load up on a few sandbags will need to bring a proof of address. Public Works also notes that visitors will need to load the bags into their vehicles on their own.

Should you not have time to visit the operations yard, Public Works reminds residents that many local hardware and home improvement stores also sell sandbags.

According to the National Weather Service , San Francisco will have its highest chance of rain on Thursday, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation.

The City is expected to see precipitation anywhere between a quarter and half of an inch. Additionally, winds will be blowing out of the southeast at seven to 11 miles per hour.

Friday brings a 90% chance of precipitation, along with a high near 60 and a low hovering around 55.

Meanwhile New Year's Eve is forecasted to be a cloudy and breezy day with rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m., meaning wet weather won't be sticking around to put a damper on your midnight countdown.

There will be a break in the wet weather on New Year's Day, which is shaping up to be sunny with a high near 57 and a low around 45.

However, the reprieve will be short-lived as rain returns to the forecast yet again for the upcoming week, though these come with lower chances of precipitation.

San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area under flood watch ahead of weekend storms

San Francisco is ringing in the new year on a rather wet note. The Bay Area will be under a flood watch from Friday evening into Saturday night as a category 4 atmospheric river moves through the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. This system is expected to be stronger than the one that drenched The City last weekend. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
OREGON STATE
San José Spotlight

Storm puts San Jose on flood watch

As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches

More rain, including an another atmospheric river, is set to hit the Bay Area. The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.
San Francisco Examiner

Another $1.45 billion to end unsheltered homelessness in S.F.?

Ending unsheltered homelessness in San Francisco would cost The City $1.45 billion over the next three years, according to a new report released Friday afternoon. The report, authored by The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, is poised to spark debate over the most prudent way for San Francisco to substantially reduce the number of people sleeping in tents and on sidewalks. The plan outlined in the report includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

The Robot Security Guard Patrolling SF Is Suddenly Unemployed

The noisy security robot patrolling the sidewalks around a Pacific Gas & Electric property in San Francisco is officially out of work. The Knightscope autonomous robot reportedly began providing security services at utility company’s yard at 19th and Folsom streets in the Mission District earlier in December. The 5-foot-tall machine rolled around the property’s perimeter at a slow speed while emitting a loud whooshing sound—at a cost of $7 per hour, or less than half the $16.99 San Francisco minimum hourly wage for human workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Paradise Post

Two Bay Area fishermen push low-tech redesign of crab pot to protect whales — and revitalize a threatened industry

As whale populations swell along the California coast, Dungeness crab fishermen are struggling to stay afloat. Fear of entangling whales in a minefield of ropes extending from traps on the ocean floor to buoys floating on the surface has forced state regulators to delay the traditional Nov. 15 start of the commercial crabbing season year after year. This year alone it was delayed several times because of the continuing presence of migrating whales. It will finally open Saturday — limited to half the usual number of crab pots.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Rainfall Totals: See How Much Rain Fell During Post-Christmas Storm

A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it. Mount Tamalpais in Marin County led the way, picking up a whopping 6 inches of rain as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Rob Mayeda reported, citing preliminary data. Other...
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco bicyclist fumes over ambulance parked in bike lane

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco bicyclist threw a tantrum after her ride was seemingly interrupted by an ambulance parked in a bike lane, according to a social media post. The cyclist, who goes by @drivingmzstacey on Twitter, posted a video to the platform Thursday that showed a San Francisco Fire Department ambulance parked in a marked bike lane, inconveniencing her she claimed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's five creative ways to get rid of your Christmas tree

Getting rid of the Christmas tree can be a chore, but for San Franciscans it can also be a pain. If you live in The City, waste collection agency Recology will haul your tree away, but only between Jan. 2 and Jan. 13, during your regularly scheduled pickup and no trees taller than 6 feet, and no tinsel, decorations, stands or flocked trees. A weekly garbage pickup schedule means you...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bridge toll assistance programs for eligible veterans, low-income residents to take effect

SAN FRANCISCO – Two bridge toll assistance programs are set to go into effect in early 2023, offering free crossings for eligible military veterans and a penalty waiver for low-income residents.Starting Jan. 1, veterans who have a vehicle license plate with a Congressional Medal of Honor, Disabled Veteran, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Ex-Prisoner of War, or Purple Heart designation will be able to cross all California toll bridges for free.That includes the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges like the Bay Bridge, Dumbarton Bridge and Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.Eligible veterans do not need...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
