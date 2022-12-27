S.F. Public Works offers free sandbags ahead of upcoming rain

Residents and business owners who show proof of residence can collect up to 10 sandbags at no cost San Francisco Public Works

San Francisco Public Works is once again providing The City's residents and businesses with up to 10 free sandbags ahead of this weekend's storms.

The sandbags are intended for homes and businesses prone to flooding during heavy rainstorms. They can be picked up Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the department's operations yard, which is located at Marin and Kansas streets.

Those hoping to load up on a few sandbags will need to bring a proof of address. Public Works also notes that visitors will need to load the bags into their vehicles on their own.

Should you not have time to visit the operations yard, Public Works reminds residents that many local hardware and home improvement stores also sell sandbags.

According to the National Weather Service , San Francisco will have its highest chance of rain on Thursday, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation.

The City is expected to see precipitation anywhere between a quarter and half of an inch. Additionally, winds will be blowing out of the southeast at seven to 11 miles per hour.

Friday brings a 90% chance of precipitation, along with a high near 60 and a low hovering around 55.

Meanwhile New Year's Eve is forecasted to be a cloudy and breezy day with rain likely, mainly before 10 p.m., meaning wet weather won't be sticking around to put a damper on your midnight countdown.

There will be a break in the wet weather on New Year's Day, which is shaping up to be sunny with a high near 57 and a low around 45.

However, the reprieve will be short-lived as rain returns to the forecast yet again for the upcoming week, though these come with lower chances of precipitation.