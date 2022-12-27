Read full article on original website
Theodora Long awarded ‘Defender of the Everglades’ for Nature Center work
Nature has always been synonymous with Theodora Long, who has spent 32 years as executive director of the nonprofit Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, which she founded, at Crandon Park. Recently, she was bestowed with the prestigious Defender of the Everglades award, which was presented to her during the...
Sea oats are proving to be rigorous defenders of coastal sand dunes under siege by hurricanes
Could sea oats be the real key to stabilizing sand dunes and avoid flooding along Key Biscayne's beaches and other shorelines?. "Absolutely," said Dr. Roland Samimy, Key Biscayne's Chief Resiliency and Sustainability Officer. Environmentally conscious surfers didn't invent sea oats, but they may have perfected the planting of the wispy...
Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility
As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
How was the South Florida commercial real estate market in 2022, and what is coming in 2023?
South Florida’s commercial real estate market – in sectors such as retail, multi-family and industrial – is ending the year strongly. Thanks to the influx of companies moving to the area, especially Brickell, office rentals have been very strong. Tenants include hedge fund giant Citadel, Microsoft, WeWork and Blackstone, among others. Confidence in the office sector is most evident at 830 Brickell, a new building with 1 million square feet, where space has been rented for up to $130 per square foot.
Miami, Fort Lauderdale primed for 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration
MIAMI – Final preparations were officially underway Friday as the city of Miami and Fort Lauderdale get ready to host their 2023 New Year’s Eve party. Tony Albelo, CEO of Engageliive, told Local 10 News that a virtual digitized “Big Orange” will be launched with its official laser countdown clock set to ascend 400 feet at the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel.
Harbor Group International Acquires Miami Community
Resia sold the 420-unit mid-rise building after completing the residential project in June 2022. Harbor Group International LLC has made its eighth acquisition in the Miami-Dade area with the purchase of Oak Enclave Miami. The Virginia-based company acquired the 420-unit community from Resia for an undisclosed sales price. Cushman & Wakefield’s Robert Given and Troy Ballard brokered the sale, representing both the buyer and seller. As the new owner, HGI will assume the in-place loan on the community that was provided by Wells Fargo.
Registration now open for upcoming National College Fair
For many high school students at MAST Academy and other local schools, the return to class after the holiday break marks the start of the process of selecting a college or university to continue their education. A national college fair in Miami could provide additional help in making that decision.
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Florida City approves major projects
Construction is humming in Florida City. Major projects are now under construction, and more are coming. At the meeting on Dec. 27th the Florida City Commission approved, on first reading, a zoning change to planned use development that will allow for the development of Card Sound Key Apartments. This will be a 342-apartment project on a 13-acre site on South U.S. 1 near the Last Chance Salon.
Last Squeeze —12.27.2022 — BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Show in Florida —Much More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. BREAKING—DeSantis Investigates Drag Queen Christmas Show in Florida. Through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is formally investigating the “A Drag Queen Christmas” event that took place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, December, 26th., READ MORE.
Electric vehicle makers bank on plugging into Miami’s love affair with flashy cars
In his immortal ode to Miami, Will Smith summed up the city’s love of luxury vehicles with the rhyme: “Water so clear you can see to the bottom / $100,000 cars, everybody’s got ‘em.”. Lucid Motors is one of the electrical vehicle makers hoping Miamians will...
Miami Shores council member Wagar lands lobbyist job and breaks the law; If she doesn’t act soon, she’ll break another
Two years ago, when she was Miami Shores mayor, Crystal Wagar led the charge in hiring The Southern Group to lobby Tallahassee legislators and the governor’s office on the village’s behalf. Now a council member, Wagar recently landed a gig with the same firm, violating a state law that bars public officials from accepting jobs with companies doing business with their governments.
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
Dozens of cruise line passengers stranded at Port Everglades
MIAMI - Loads of cruise passengers have been left stranded at Port Everglades.Dozens of people called CBS4 reporter Gabby Arzola, saying something needs to be done. "Passengers are telling me that they put a 10-day cruise with the Princess Cruises. The representatives told them that they didn't need to bring a passport and then they were turned away when they tried to board, saying that they needed a passport." Passenger Lori Johnson said she is no stranger to cruises. Earlier this month she noticed that her passport would expire during the trip. "I called Princess cruise lines, and they said they...
How Miami Dade College is using teletherapy to reach more students in need
College students across the country were in need of mental health services long before COVID-19 hit. That need is even greater due to the isolation, stress and grief brought on by the pandemic. Many state and community colleges – including Miami Dade College – don’t have a dedicated on-site counseling...
From the Desk of Mayor Rodney Harris
There were so many great things that happened in 2022. One of the most significant events, Formula One, was successfully executed in the City of Miami Gardens. In addition to the numerous and programs we offer our community, we were fortunate enough to help some of our neighbors in need. After Hurricane Ian, Vice Mayor Leon led a caravan to a predominantly Black City in Fort Myers called Harlem Heights. That was a heartfelt situation in which our residents stepped up and provided essential materials to help another City with a considerable humanitarian effort. We strongly recommend to anyone who can help — if you can help the people in Fort Myers, please do.
The Council’s Columns: Councilman Robert Stephens III
We’ve accomplished a lot this year! Jazz in the Gardens in March was absolutely incredible, and we hosted another grand Juneteenth celebration soon after. My office has also been busy undertaking several initiatives to support the community’s needs. We took several seniors to Walmart to learn about healthy shopping and provided them with $25 gift cards. We activated a grocery store at the Senior Family Center and had a nutritionist teach us how to cook hearty meals. Partners like Feeding South Florida and Sunshine Meat Market made some of these activities possible.
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
