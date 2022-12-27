Salem answers Gardner Lake Fire Co. lawsuit more than 2 1/2 years later

Salem ― More than two-and-a-half years after the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company lodged a lawsuit against the town with potentially far-reaching labor implications, the town has answered the claims and added a few of its own.

Town legal counsel in a Dec. 22 answer to the years-old complaint disputed the contention that the town must reimburse the fire company for stipends paid out to its volunteers.

The town also countered with its own claim: that the volunteers are not allowed to use proceeds from ambulance services to cover the difference between what the town pays in stipends and what the volunteers believe they should be paid.

The town is represented by the New London-based firm of Conway, Londregan, Sheehan & Monaco. The answer and counterclaim came one day after Jacques J. Parenteau, the attorney for the fire company, filed a motion asking for a ruling in its favor because the town had failed to respond to multiple motions including the complaint itself.

The town had been in mediation with the fire company prior to the recent filings, according to court documents. Neither Parenteau nor current First Selectman Ed Chmielewski returned calls for more details on that or other issues related to the lawsuit.

Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company President Cheryl Philopena previously told The Day that the amount the fire company is trying to recoup – which was $28,990 when the suit was filed but had risen to about $68,000 when the parties went first into mediation in September – represents the difference between the $40 "nominal fee" the ambulance company pays out to its volunteers per call and the $30 reimbursed by the town.

She said the volunteers and the fire marshals had agreed the higher amount would bring the Gardner Lake volunteers to the same level paid out to the town’s other fire company, though the agreement was never finalized.

Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company, incorporated as a nonprofit organization in 1956, owns its own building and ambulance and has its own bylaws and board of directors. While it relies on some town funding, the organization says it provides emergency services as an independent corporation and not a public agency or town department.

But the town in its counterclaim said there are agreements between the Board of Selectman and the fire company specifying how revenue from ambulance services should be used. The lawyers said those agreements prioritize setting aside proceeds in a fund to purchase a new ambulance, with remaining funds to be used for supplies and equipment for medical and emergency services in town.

The town’s filing argued using the money for stipends and legal fees instead of saving for a new ambulance is a breach of those agreements. It also noted the fire company’s ambulance is nearing the end of its useful life.

Philopena has also invoked the need for a new ambulance to replace the current 12-year-old vehicle. She said in October the fire company already would have been able to order one if the volunteers hadn’t spent so much money fighting the town.

Since the lawsuit was first lodged in 2020, attorneys for the town have raised a rejected objection to a records request from the fire company, submitted a failed motion to dismiss the case, and made an unsuccessful attempt to strike from the complaint a section alleging then-First Selectman Kevin Lyden interfered with contract negotiations.

Deeper issues

The lawsuit goes back to a dispute over Lyden's decision in 2019 to bar the town’s two paid firefighters from also serving as volunteers.

At the crux of the issue, which has grown increasingly political in town over the past three years, is the Fair Labor Standards Act. Designed to protect employees’ rights to compensation, the act in part says town employees can’t volunteer to provide their employer the same services they are paid to provide. But that’s what full- and part-time paid firefighters in many area towns had been doing for years.

The Gardner Lake fire company, like others in the area that must augment paid firefighters with volunteers, argues it is independent and not subject to the federal law. Any legal precedent set through this case could affect those other towns.

In Salem, the issue has manifested in a contentious relationship between Lyden and the fire company’s former chief, Jim Savalle.

Savalle, who was at one time a paid firefighter by day and a volunteer chief by night, left his paid position in July 2020 as part of a workers’ compensation settlement that gave him $75,000 and health insurance for about two more years, according to the report. In exchange, he agreed to resign and not to attend any more fire calls or sit on the Gardner Lake company’s Board of Directors again.

More recently, Savalle was mentioned in the report on an investigation into complaints lodged against Gardner Lake fire company volunteers by the town’s two full-time paid firefighters and an unnamed Town Hall staff member. Allegations by one of the firefighters described messy, informal meetings of a daily “Coffee Club,” after which the core group of Gardner Lake volunteers left paid staff to clean both the station and its heavily-compromised bathroom.

Conversation over coffee included sexual suggestions by Savalle about at least one Town Hall staffer that left the unnamed employee feeling humiliated and uneasy upon hearing about it, according to one of the complaints.

First Selectman Ed Chmielewski, at the suggestion of the independent investigator from the Rose Kallor law firm, in October ordered the two full-time firefighters to remain stationed at the Salem firehouse until further notice. They’d been there since December, when they filed complaints with the town about how they were being treated by Gardner Lake volunteers.

