hotnewhiphop.com
Gervonta Davis 911 Call Shows Woman Begging For Help
In the audio, she says “he’s going to kill me” as she pleads for someone to come help her. He was just days away from entering the ring in a bout against Hector Luis Garcia, but now, Gervonta Davis is facing serious accusations. The champion boxer was reportedly arrested this week following an alleged domestic violence incident in South Florida. It was an unexpected report, especially considering most have been celebrating the family-friendly holiday.
Boxing Scene
Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1
Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis: I'll Fight Isaac Cruz Again, I'll Stop Him Next Time; I Did Lots Of Bullsh!t In First Bout
Gervonta Davis’ punches pack prodigious power. In 27 professional fights spanning 10 years, “Tank” has steamrolled through the competition with 25 knockouts. Davis’ toughest test to date came in 2021 when he faced Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz. Cruz lasted the full 12 rounds and lost...
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I've Never Seen Anyone With Concussive Power Like Naoya Inoue
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue, says the punching power of the Japanese is enough to take down just about anyone he faces. Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) had a banner year in 2022, with knockout wins over Nonito Donaire and Paul Butler to become...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Upset Of The Year: Hector Luis Garcia Over Chris Colbert
Without a fight scheduled, Hector Luis Garcia remained in the gym at this time last year. The Dominican southpaw hoped he would get the chance to change his career and his life, yet Garcia wasn’t assured of anything, let alone a televised main event. That’s why the little-known Garcia immediately accepted an opportunity to face another undefeated 130-pound contender, Chris Colbert, on about three weeks’ notice early last February.
UFC Legend Dies
Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
Boxing Scene
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Ortiz is Tough Fight, But I'm Not Older Guy Like Lomachenko
Former two division world champion Shakur Stevenson is still hunting for an opponent for a planned WBC lightweight eliminator. Several names have turned him down, but one name that is likely to agree - is Jamaine Ortiz. Back in October, Ortiz made a big impression when he face three division...
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important
Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster on February 11 at Alamodome, Showtime
Tickets are on sale now to see two-division world champion Rey Vargas and top contender O’Shaquie Foster battle for the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a Premier Boxing Champions event. Tickets for the...
Cain Velasquez Admits He Was ‘Uncomfortable’ Working With Brock Lesnar In WWE
It wasn’t easy for Cain Velasquez to work with Brock Lesnar for their feud in WWE. Back in 2019, Velasquez joined WWE alongside the iconic Rey Mysterio for a feud against Lesnar, who was the WWE Champion at the time. This storyline worked its way into an official match between Lesnar and Velasquez at the 2019 Saudi Arabia show, Crown Jewel.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: People Don’t Understand … They're Not At This Level of Greatness
Teofimo Lopez isn’t about to let an underwhelming performance dent his confidence. The 140-pound contender from Brooklyn, New York, is coming off a competitive, if dull, split decision win over Sandor Martin of Spain at Madison Square Garden in New York City. After the fight, Lopez was caught by an ESPN mic openly questioning himself to his handlers, saying “Do I still got it?”. The moment caused a ripple through the boxing world.
Boxing Scene
Xander Zayas Aims For Higher Level of Competition in 2023
Junior middleweight prospect Xander Zayas will look to become a solid contender in 2023. During the current year, he raised his record to 15-0 after securing three victories and picked up two regional titles along the way. Zayas last saw action earlier this month, when he picked up an eight...
Boxing Scene
Nelson Expects Josh Taylor To Do a Job on Jack Catterall in Rematch
Former cruiserweight champion and Sky Sports pundit, Johnny Nelson, believes Josh Taylor will be far better prepared for the second fight with Jack Catterall. Back in February, Taylor was dropped and won a controversial twelve round split decision over Catterall to retain the undisputed junior welterweight crown. The two will...
Boxing Scene
Chantelle Cameron-Christina Linardatou WBO-Ordered Title Fight Heads To Purse Bid Hearing
Chantelle Cameron will begin 2023 with a mandatory title defense to follow her 2022 Fighter of the Year-level campaign. When and where it will take place depends on which promoter will get to stage the bout. BoxingScene.com has learned that an ordered WBO junior welterweight title fight between England’s Cameron—the...
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Fight of the Year: Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan
For a while, the March 12 bout for the WBA featherweight title between champion Leigh Wood and challenger Michael Conlan was a guilty pleasure, something we talked about in admiration but didn’t celebrate. The matchup at Nottingham Arena was like other great UK fights - Nigel Benn vs Gerald...
Boxing Scene
Jesus Saracho Aims To Pull Off a Shocker in Cesar Francis Clash
Heavy-handed Mexican lightweight Jesus Saracho is looking to shock the world as he steps up against Brooklyn's Cesar Francis on Wednesday, January 25th at the Whitesands Events Center, in Tampa, Florida. ProBox TV will stream the event. Saracho discussed his opportunity against world rated Francis. "I'm very motivated for this...
