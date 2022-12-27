ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
purplePTSD.com

Infamous Vikings Third-Round Pick Gets Dumped for 4th Time in 2022

When the Minnesota Vikings selected Wyatt Davis in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the assumption was that he’d be the right guard of the future for the Vikings, and he alongside Christian Darrisaw would solve the Vikings offensive line woes. However, Wyatt Davis has become an infamous Vikings third-round pick, and this week, he was cut for the fourth time in 2022. This time, it was by the Arizona Cardinals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Packers Media Grasping at Straws with Vikings Looming in Week 17

There is no denying that the Green Bay Packers have been bad in 2022. Aaron Rodgers watched his franchise trade away star wide receiver Davante Adams, and while they invested significant capital on the defense, their offense left plenty to be desired. Ahead of a divisional matchup on Sunday, the Vikings success has left the Packers media grasping at straws.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

RGIII is a Vikings Believer

Say what you want about the Minnesota Vikings this season, but they have a 12-3 record. There is no denying they’ve gone about getting there in a rather unconventional way, and the point differential suggests they shouldn’t have as lopsided of a record as they do. Guess what, the win column matters and at least one NFL analyst agrees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 17

This is Episode 186 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the current state of the Vikings. Particularly, the win over the Giants, Adam Thielen, and the upcoming Packers matchup are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Hockenson Trade Best in Franchise History, Bradbury, Packers Elimination

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the December 28th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

2023 NFL Draft Rankings: EDGE Rushers

The 2023 NFL Draft rankings series is back, and now, we’re going over the top defensive prospects as we get closer to the calendar turning over. If you haven’t seen the breakdown of the offense yet, here’s the full list of my top 5 prospects at each position.
ALABAMA STATE
purplePTSD.com

Jefferson Defends Cousins’ “Dad Swag,” Mentions MVP Race

Recently, Justin Jefferson defended his QB1 on Twitter. As we all know by now, Kirk Cousins is both a full-time football player and full-time debate starter. Like flint that helps set the wood ablaze, Cousins ignites the fires of online fisticuffs and squabbling. Apparently, #18 has seen enough, made evident when Jefferson defends Cousins’ “dad swag.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 17 NFL Picks: Can the Vikings Win in Lambeau?

Dolphins -3.5 (L) Buccaneers/Cardinals U40.5 points (W) For the first time this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are going through some major injuries. Jalen Hurts seems to be on track to miss another week, which means Gardner Minshew will be the Eagles starting QB. Meanwhile, Lane Johnson is out for the rest of the regular season on the offensive line as well.
WASHINGTON STATE
purplePTSD.com

Zach Wilson to the Vikings? Don’t Count on It.

Truth be told, I think there’s next to no chance this occurs. Alas, I’m not the one in charge of the purple personnel, so let’s see what happens. A recent piece on The 33rd Team suggests that the Minnesota Vikings would be an option for the beleaguered Jets QB. Is Zach Wilson to the Vikings actually a possibility?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy