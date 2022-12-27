ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Dennis Malloy sworn in as Trumbull County Commissioner

Trumbull County's newest Commissioner, Dennis Malloy was sworn into office Thursday afternoon. Malloy won against former State Representative, Mike O'Brien back in November. He took his oath of office on the fishing docks at Mosquito Lake in Cortland. Malloy told 21 News one of his goals for office is to...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Local elected officials sworn in to new duties

(WKBN) – Denny Malloy becomes a Trumbull County commissioner on Jan. 1. Lauren McNally becomes Ohio’s 59th District state representative on Jan. 3. Both were sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 29 at venues of their choice. Malloy and 50 of his supporters stood in the parking lot on...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Republican Cuyahoga County Judges Synenberg and Jones both lost election with Synenberg getting appointed back to the bench by Governor DeWine this week....How did the GOP governor decide which ousted judge would be appointed back to the bench?

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Republican Judges Wanda Jones and Joan Synenberg (both pictured) lost their seats on the 34-member Cuyahoga County Common Pleas general division court via the November general election,...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

New speed signs going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New speed signs are going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward. Councilwoman Basia Adamczak says they should be up by early next week. The locations are Sheridan Boulevard between Brownlee and Wakefield avenues, and Zedaker Street northbound between Lucius and Avondale avenues. Adamczak wants people...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

City, AMR ask federal judge to dismiss suit filed by mother of Youngstown murder victim

American Medical Response filed a motion earlier this month in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio asking U.S. Judge Sara Lioi to dismiss a wrongful death complaint filed by Lynette Wesley, the mother of Brandon Wesley, saying that federal court procedures bar someone from serving as their own attorney and as the administrator of an estate that is pursuing a civil claim if there is a beneficiary.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Bond set at $1 million for suspect in Youngstown double homicide

The bond for the suspect in a double homicide on Cherry Hill Drive in Youngstown has been set. Bond has been set at one million dollars for 23-year-old Mikese Stevens who is accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders on Cherry Hill Drive December 20. Stevens has...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Rescue Mission houses over 100 during cold weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cold temperatures brought many people to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley this past weekend. According to Lynn Wyant, the Chief Development Officer, there was a total of 150 people that stayed at the Mission over the Christmas weekend. Twenty-six of them were children.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy