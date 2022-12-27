Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Dennis Malloy sworn in as Trumbull County Commissioner
Trumbull County's newest Commissioner, Dennis Malloy was sworn into office Thursday afternoon. Malloy won against former State Representative, Mike O'Brien back in November. He took his oath of office on the fishing docks at Mosquito Lake in Cortland. Malloy told 21 News one of his goals for office is to...
WYTV.com
Local elected officials sworn in to new duties
(WKBN) – Denny Malloy becomes a Trumbull County commissioner on Jan. 1. Lauren McNally becomes Ohio’s 59th District state representative on Jan. 3. Both were sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 29 at venues of their choice. Malloy and 50 of his supporters stood in the parking lot on...
clevelandurbannews.com
Republican Cuyahoga County Judges Synenberg and Jones both lost election with Synenberg getting appointed back to the bench by Governor DeWine this week....How did the GOP governor decide which ousted judge would be appointed back to the bench?
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-Republican Judges Wanda Jones and Joan Synenberg (both pictured) lost their seats on the 34-member Cuyahoga County Common Pleas general division court via the November general election,...
WFMJ.com
Committee seeking to remove Austintown Trustee from office to host drive-thru petition signing
A committee with the goal of removing an Austintown Trustee from office will be hosting a drive-thru petition signing event on Monday. The event will take place at 1055 South Raccoon Road at the recycling center from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. There will be a tent and a drive-thru lane for folks to sign the petition.
Prominent historical house in Niles burns to the ground
The house, at 1210 Robbins Avenue, was just sold in November for $83,500, according to the Trumbull County Auditor's website.
Salem council postpones decision on statue project
Salem City Council held a special meeting Tuesday night. On the agenda was the purchase of an Abraham Lincoln statue.
Historians and neighbors grieve loss of Niles landmark home
What was once a historic house formally owned by the "Hot Dog King" Harry Stevens is now rubble after a Thursday afternoon fire burned it to the ground.
WYTV.com
New speed signs going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New speed signs are going up in Youngstown’s 7th Ward. Councilwoman Basia Adamczak says they should be up by early next week. The locations are Sheridan Boulevard between Brownlee and Wakefield avenues, and Zedaker Street northbound between Lucius and Avondale avenues. Adamczak wants people...
20 Federal Place project denied funding, must reapply
In total, over $30 million in funding was missed.
City, AMR ask federal judge to dismiss suit filed by mother of Youngstown murder victim
American Medical Response filed a motion earlier this month in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio asking U.S. Judge Sara Lioi to dismiss a wrongful death complaint filed by Lynette Wesley, the mother of Brandon Wesley, saying that federal court procedures bar someone from serving as their own attorney and as the administrator of an estate that is pursuing a civil claim if there is a beneficiary.
WFMJ.com
Bond set at $1 million for suspect in Youngstown double homicide
The bond for the suspect in a double homicide on Cherry Hill Drive in Youngstown has been set. Bond has been set at one million dollars for 23-year-old Mikese Stevens who is accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders on Cherry Hill Drive December 20. Stevens has...
Man spinning out in parking lot cited by Youngstown police for eighth OVI
Police said a man who was spinning his tires Tuesday evening in a South Side parking lot was cited for his eighth drunken driving offense.
WYTV.com
Trumbull Co. organizations recover from burst pipes
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Organizations and businesses in Trumbull County spent the day picking up the pieces after pipes burst and caused damage. Staff at the Warren Family Mission were met with a nasty surprise when they walked into work Tuesday with water pouring down the walls on all three floors.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
Mother of Willoughby-Eastlake eighth-grader sues over alleged strip search
Willoughby-Eastlake School District workers allegedly made an eighth-grade student believed to have a vape pen strip down to her underpants to be searched, according to a new civil lawsuit.
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
Community in Beaver County under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. The downtown area of Conway Borough was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday after a series of main breaks occurred in the downtown area. Anyone who lives from 5th Avenue to Route 65...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 29, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WYTV.com
Rescue Mission houses over 100 during cold weekend
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cold temperatures brought many people to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley this past weekend. According to Lynn Wyant, the Chief Development Officer, there was a total of 150 people that stayed at the Mission over the Christmas weekend. Twenty-six of them were children.
The weirdest, wackiest and downright worst uses of COVID-19 stimulus dollars in Northeast Ohio: Stimulus Watch analysis
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Readers often ask me how it is legal to spend pandemic relief money on things like dog parks or firetrucks. That’s because a portion of the American Rescue Plan Act that allows municipalities to use money for “revenue replacement,” lets them put ARPA dollars into the general fund in order to replace revenues lost during COVID-19.
Comments / 0