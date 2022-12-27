Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westbendnews.net
Paulding Student Council Snack Drive
The Paulding Junior High Student Council sponsored a snack drive for the Ronald McDonald House charity. In total the junior high students donated over 1000 snack items for local Ronald McDonald houses. Thank you to everyone who donated and helped such an amazing cause. #TogetherAsOne.
westbendnews.net
NEW COMMUNITY PANTRY IN HARLAN INDIANA
The United Steelworkers Local 715 Next Generation committee, in partnership with the Harlan Christian Youth Center, is happy to announce the opening of a new community pantry located at the Youth Center at 17308 2nd Street, Harlan, Indiana. “Give what you can, take what you need” is the foundation of the community pantry network that we are joining, led by Forward Indiana. Next Gen committee members and the Youth Center will be responsible for the upkeep of the pantry, and being sure it is appropriately stocked for the different seasons of the year, but everyone in the community is welcome to participate.
westbendnews.net
Archers Advance To Finals
EDGERTON – The opening round of the Route 49 boys basketball tournament took place at Edgerton High School Thursday night with Antwerp recording a 50-29 victory over Edon to move on to the championship game. The Archers led at every stop, taking an 11-9 advantage at the end of...
westbendnews.net
Lady Archers win Route 49 title
ANTWERP – Leading by two entering the final stanza, the Antwerp Lady Archers connected on 13 of 17 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 44-34 victory over Edgerton Wednesday night in non-league girls basketball action. The victory also gives Antwerp the Route 49 girls...
westbendnews.net
Panthers Dial Long Distance For Win Over Wauseon
PAULDING – The Paulding Panthers used the three-point field goal to nip visiting Wauseon 52-51 Thursday night in non-league boys basketball action. Paulding hit 13 three-point field goals in the contest as a team, led by six from Peyton Adams, as the maroon and white improved to 5-4 overall on the season.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
FORT WAYNE/WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state...
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
WANE-TV
Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community opens south of downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After unveiling a new statue on Calhoun Street in July, a local nonprofit has added a coffee shop a few blocks north in an effort to improve the community and remove barriers to employment. Blue Jacket Inc. recently opened Tall Rabbit Cafe + Community...
Mount Vernon News
Trine University students earn spots on Dean's, President's List
Simon Elliott of Utica, a Trine University student, earned Dean's List recognition for the fall 2022 term. Elliott is majoring in computer engineering. To earn Dean's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.500-3.749. Trine University President's...
westbendnews.net
RAIDERS USE SECOND HALF BLITZ TO GET BY WARRIORS
HAVILAND – Playing a high school basketball game the day after Christmas can be a challenge. Not knowing how a team will respond is often times an unknown until the tip-off and sometimes it’s not until the second half. For the Wayne Trace Raiders the response the coaching staff was looking for came in the second half.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022
Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021. Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021.
hometownstations.com
Do you have four hours a month to change a young child's life?
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio is trying to get 31 new Bigs signed up in 31 days in the month of January. The program offers mentoring opportunities for school-based programs or community-based program. They currently have around 25 kids that are waiting for...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
westbendnews.net
LADY WARRIORS SLIP PAST RAIDERS BY ONE
WOODBURN – In a tight state line rivalry the Woodlan Warriors squeaked past Wayne Trace 45-44 in girls’ action two days after Christmas. The game was settled in the closing seconds when Woodlan hit some crucial free throws. The first half belonged to the home team scoring 32...
WOWO News
Busy Weekend In Store Amid Allen County War Memorial Coliseum New Years Eve Events
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): New Years Eve, a time when two long-time traditions that date back to the Coliseum’s infancy run simultaneously in separate sections of the property. In the main arena, the annual Fort Wayne Komets New Years Eve Hockey game takes center stage as the K’s take on the Indy Fuel with a 7:30 P.M. Faceoff. In the Expo Center, the 24th Annual Rumble In Fort Wayne renews a tradition of Indoor Auto Racing with festivities running both today and all day Saturday.
hot1079fortwayne.com
ACPL eliminates barriers by removing fines for all
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library announced it is doing away with overdue fines and fees for all ACPL cardholders. Approved by the Library’s Board of Trustees at its December 15 meeting, effective January 3, 2023 ACPL will erase all fines and fees from the accounts of its patrons. In addition, cardholders will no longer accumulate fines and fees for overdue materials.
orangeandbluepress.com
Here’s What Turned Out of the Fort Wayne American Rescue Fund
Fort Wayne, Indiana was challenged to find a way to disburse about $51 million in funds, and for about months Fort Wayne City council members have been grappling with it. According to a published post by 21 Alive News, in 2021, pandemic relief bill funds came from the American Rescue Plan. Some jurisdictions supplied some of the funding, but Fort Wayne’s leaders have been contemplating their plans for some time.
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
Comments / 0