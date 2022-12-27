The United Steelworkers Local 715 Next Generation committee, in partnership with the Harlan Christian Youth Center, is happy to announce the opening of a new community pantry located at the Youth Center at 17308 2nd Street, Harlan, Indiana. “Give what you can, take what you need” is the foundation of the community pantry network that we are joining, led by Forward Indiana. Next Gen committee members and the Youth Center will be responsible for the upkeep of the pantry, and being sure it is appropriately stocked for the different seasons of the year, but everyone in the community is welcome to participate.

HARLAN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO