Kentucky drained of donors; centers ask for blood

By Jessica Jacoby
 3 days ago

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – As the temperature drops, so do blood donations. According to the Kentucky Blood Center, the cold has caused a decrease in donor turnouts over the holiday weekend.

Illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are also playing a role in keeping blood donations low. The center needs 400 donors a day to supply the local hospitals. However, in December, they are lucky to get 300 donors.

Shake up the holiday tradition: give blood at Poole

“There wasn’t what we expected on Friday and Saturday,” says Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center. “But there were people who did come out and we are incredibly grateful for that because the need for blood doesn’t stop because of weather. You know the roads were terrible but there were people who felt like they were safe coming out and were able to safely donate blood. Any little bit is helpful.”

While appointments for donating are preferred, walk-ins may be accepted as long as there is space. Donors are eligible to receive two free movie tickets. Contact your local Red Cross here for more donation information and criteria.

