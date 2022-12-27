ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Boil-water order may be lifted after testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

TEMA reports 2nd fatality in Shelby County due to cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed two fatalities in Shelby County due to cold weather, according to a press release from The Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) The first Shelby County fatality was reported on Friday after a man died from weather conditions in Midtown.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Tuesday update on MLGW water outage

UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struggles with housing after arctic blast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the MLGW water crisis, several Memphians face housing challenges and are forced to look for new places to live. “We have to be out Friday,” said Jasmine Franklin, mother of two. Franklin lives in a flooded unit at the Lakeville Townhome Community and does not have a ceiling. Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
