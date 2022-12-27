Read full article on original website
How Shelby County Corrections ensured safe water after lost water pressure due to winter weather
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Before MLGW lifted the boil water advisory Thursday afternoon, it applied to the Shelby County Division of Corrections in East Memphis - and the hundreds of inmates staff are responsible for each day. ABC24 received a behind the scenes look at how workers adjusted and provided...
MLGW lifts boil water advisory for all customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis, Lights, Gas & Water (MLGW) has lifted the boil water advisory. The boil water advisory went into place after an artic blast left water mains busted and the entire Mid-South covered in ice on Thursday, December 22. The aftermath of the storm led MLGW to...
Non-essential water use can resume, boil water advisory still in effect, MLGW says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Emergency Management Phase of MLGW’s Drought Management Plan is over, the company announced Wednesday. The precautionary boil water advisory is still in effect. Non-essential water use is no longer prohibited. Car washes can resume operation. In the latest update from MLGW CEO and president...
MLGW says water pressure is back to normal in most of Memphis | Boil Advisory still in effect, but other water usages can resume
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) President Doug McGowen announced Wednesday afternoon enough of the water system in Memphis has been fixed to bring most of the area's water pressure back to normal, and MLGW has ended The Emergency Management Phase of MLGW’s Drought Management Plan.
MLGW: boil water advisory could be lifted in one or two more days following water testing | Local lawmakers share MLGW frustrations
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Good news, MLGW customers: water system repair progress continued Wednesday and the boil water advisory for most of Shelby County could now be lifted in one or two more days. MLGW President Doug McGowen said overall water pressure is back to normal for most customers, after...
Boil-water order may be lifted after testing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When will Memphis’ water be safe to drink? MLGW President Doug McGowen addressed that question at a news conference Wednesday. First, the water system has to be at full pressure. McGowen said that was happening beginning Wednesday. Next, teams have to go collect samples from across the system. The samples have to […]
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
TEMA reports 2nd fatality in Shelby County due to cold weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed two fatalities in Shelby County due to cold weather, according to a press release from The Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) The first Shelby County fatality was reported on Friday after a man died from weather conditions in Midtown.
MLGW says customers should not see 'significant' increase in their bill due to the Arctic Blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As MLGW works to repair breaks and the low water pressure, some residents are thinking ahead. “This is a crisis of water distribution,” said Doug McGowan, MLGW President. As repairs continue, MLGW customers are wondering if their utility bill will increase. “Certainly, with respect to...
Tuesday update on MLGW water outage
UPDATE, 7:27 P.M. TUESDAY: MLGW says 31 water main breaks have been repaired and crews are working on eight more. At least 42 sprinkler systems have been isolated and secured on private properties. Water has been secured for 2,248 residential and commercial customers. Crews are working on securing another 200 Tuesday night. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — […]
Activists question how city could have prevented cold weather deaths
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters on Thursday said the City of Memphis should have acted more proactively to get vulnerable populations off the streets and into warming shelters. “How many times does this have to keep happening for us to move more progressively toward a better plan?” asked Damon Curry Morris, a protester.
Memphians hold peaceful protest calling for the city, MLGW to do more after 2 die in the cold in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis community organized a peaceful protest in front of city hall Thursday, wanting accountability after last week’s storm, and calling on the city and MLGW to do more. “This is the first time in a long time that winter hit this early. We have...
Second weather-related death in Shelby County confirmed after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second weather-related death was confirmed Thursday following winter weather conditions in the Mid-South last week. According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), two weather-related deaths were reported in Shelby County. The first death was reported Dec. 23, when a man was found dead by...
SCSO ‘diligently’ working to fix water problems at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees at 201 Poplar were “diligently” working on Tuesday to fix water pressure problems that interrupted operations inside the facility, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and maintenance staff were working to make sure that the...
How long will it take for Memphis to have water again?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s President says “we’re moving in the right direction” when it comes to making repairs and getting water pressure back or even water back for people in the city. As of Tuesday afternoon, Memphis’ mayor said an estimated 15% of MLGW’s customers are without water due to a lack of water pressure. […]
MLGW asks residents to limit water use, shuts down car washes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) said Monday they are starting their "emergency water management" phase of the Drought Management Plan, and are urging all Memphis residents and MLGW customers to limit all non-essential water use. MLGW said this will let them work to find, fix...
'We’re sounding the alarm' | Former MLGW employee calling for more accountability for the utility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Wednesday it is working to end the boil water advisory and fix busted pipes. But watchdog organization "21st Century or Bust" is calling for more concrete solutions after the recent winter storm. The organization was formed in February of 2022 after the paralyzing ice...
Memphians face day five of the boil water advisory | MLGW continues with second water giveaway
Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) said the company will distribute cases of bottled water to those in need again on Tuesday, following its first bottled water giveaway that happened on Monday, Dec. 26. Water will be distributed Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon, or until supplies run out at...
Residents City View Towers still without running water | MLGW says its working to restore water resources
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Monday, MLGW President Doug McGowen said it could take up to nearly a week to get the utility's water system fully back to normal as well as the boil water advisory lifted. MLGW crews addressed more than 20 breaks in the water distribution system and...
Woman struggles with housing after arctic blast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the MLGW water crisis, several Memphians face housing challenges and are forced to look for new places to live. “We have to be out Friday,” said Jasmine Franklin, mother of two. Franklin lives in a flooded unit at the Lakeville Townhome Community and does not have a ceiling. Memphis […]
