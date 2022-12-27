ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fox35orlando.com

Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
WINTER PARK, FL
WPBF News 25

Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Universal Studios Orlando Closes Major Park Amidst Winter Weather

Visitors to Universal Orlando Resort were unable to visit Volcano Bay this week due to inclement weather. The water theme park closed on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and remained closed on Wednesday. The latest update says that the park will reopen on Wednesday, though Florida continues to suffer a cold snap along with the rest of the U.S.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
ORLANDO, FL
momcollective.com

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families

New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence

ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures return, but will it rain New Year's weekend?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Low Thursday night will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s for most of the region. No weather concerns Friday! The weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming ways with area PM temps destined for the upper-70s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille

My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
LAKE COUNTY, FL

