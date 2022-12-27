Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Visit the World's Largest Ice Bar in Florida this WinterTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Related
fox35orlando.com
Indoor ski and snowboarding resort open in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the most amazing attractions on the planet, so it may not surprise you to discover there’s an indoor ski slope in town as well. The indoor ski and snowboard training resort is called WinterClub, and it’s found in...
fox35orlando.com
Southwest cancels 100+ flights out of Orlando International Airport Thursday: Flight Aware
ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: Southwest said Thursday afternoon that it plans to resume normal operations with "minimal disruptions" on Friday, Dec. 30. Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Thursday with more than one hundred being canceled out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). As of Thursday morning,...
fox35orlando.com
Southwest Airlines offering reimbursements to passengers as flight cancellations continue
ORLANDO, Fla. - Travel headaches for Southwest passengers continue. The airline still leads the way in cancelations worldwide. Their passengers may not be able to get rebooked until the weekend. The airline has promised reimbursements and says they are working on a system to find lost luggage. Although, those stuck...
WPBF News 25
Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Popculture
Universal Studios Orlando Closes Major Park Amidst Winter Weather
Visitors to Universal Orlando Resort were unable to visit Volcano Bay this week due to inclement weather. The water theme park closed on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and remained closed on Wednesday. The latest update says that the park will reopen on Wednesday, though Florida continues to suffer a cold snap along with the rest of the U.S.
fox35orlando.com
Weather Forecast: Dec. 30, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see a very mild Saturday with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s. New Year's Eve could be a wet one as rain chances rise throughout the evening.
momcollective.com
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families
New Boardwalk at Orlando Wetlands is Perfect for Families. Orlando Wetlands Park is a sprawling 1,650-acre nature park located on the far eastern side of Orange County in Christmas, Florida. It is a prime location for wildlife viewing and is one of my go-to places to see an alligator when family visits from out of state.
fox35orlando.com
Orange Drop returns to Downtown Orlando after 2-year absence
ORLANDO, Fla. - After the coronavirus pandemic and construction canceled the party at downtown Orlando's orange drop for two years in a row, large crowds are expected to be back on Church Street for New Year's Eve. "We’re super proud of it," said Peter Ghalam from Church Street Entertainment. We’ve...
fox35orlando.com
What's behind Southwest Airlines cancelling flights, and why are airline workers sleeping on floors?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Most airlines are averaging about a 5% cancellation rate right now. Southwest Airlines is sitting at 70%, and for those who are dealing with Southwest, they aren’t up against an annoying or inconvenient but short delay. Some, like Loretta Moore, could be stranded for up to a week.
Mysuncoast.com
Disney adds new courtesy guidelines after recent rash of rowdy behavior
ORLANDO, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to an uptick in reports of poor guest behavior at Disney parks, Walt Disney World Resorts has recently added some new expectations for guest behavior to their website. A newly added “Courtesy” section on the Walt Disney World website says:. “Be the...
fox35orlando.com
Mysterious, empty boat vessel washes up on Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An empty, wooden sailing vessel washed up ashore on a beach in Brevard County Friday morning. The boat was spotted on the beach at Sebastian Inlet State Park shortly before 8 a.m. Deputies said the boat appeared to be an "older wooden sailing vessel that could have been used by migrants."
click orlando
Land of lost luggage: This online shop sells items found in unclaimed bags at airport
In the aftermath of holiday travel, as major airlines across the U.S. deal out delays and cancelations, passengers are waiting to reunite with more than loved ones. People are scrambling to find luggage lost amid the hundreds of flights disrupted at Orlando International Airport and the thousands impacted nationwide. [TRENDING:...
This Florida City Is Ranked One Of The Best For Celebrating New Year's & It's Not Miami
Everyone is always looking to find the most epic plans to ring in the new year, and if you're in Florida, you might just be in luck. Orlando was listed as the second best place to spend the holiday and it outranked Miami, which is well-known for swanky events. Even...
fox35orlando.com
New Year's tourism could help Volusia County following hurricane damage
DAYTONA BEARCH, Fla. - Volusia County is still recovering from hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The Florida coastline took a major hit, and recovery has been slow-going. Business owners are hoping holiday celebrations will give them a good boost. When FOX 35 News last checked in with businesses around Daytona and...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Weather Forecast: Warmer temperatures return, but will it rain New Year's weekend?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tonight's low: 60 degrees | Today's high: 78 degrees | Rain: None. Main weather concerns: Low Thursday night will drop into the mid-to-upper 50s for most of the region. No weather concerns Friday! The weather looks great locally with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. We also continue our warming ways with area PM temps destined for the upper-70s at most inland locations, just a touch cooler along the beaches.
WESH
Central Florida law enforcement asks residents to use caution during New Year's Eve celebrations
Central Florida — As we head into the New Year’s Eve weekend, law enforcement agencies want to remind the public to celebrate responsibly. They say if you’ll be drinking, don’t drive. Instead, designate a driver, call a ride share or make accommodations to stay the night.
fox35orlando.com
Florida dairy farm struggling after hurricanes, freezes, and high feed prices
A Central Florida farm is hoping the new year will bring them new luck. Slow Turtle Farms in Eustis is one of two Grade-A dairy farms in Florida, but now, the farm’s supply is running on empty.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
fox35orlando.com
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille
My husband and I both say we have a favorite spot to add to our list of restaurants here in Lake County, Florida. Lake Eustis Waterfront Grille located at 350 Lakeshore Drive in Eustis is a really nice place to go if you're looking for scenic waterfront dining. According to their Facebook page, they opened on November 3, 2022, following an extensive building process. Trust me, it was worth the wait!
Comments / 0