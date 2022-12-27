WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Triple H’s decision to drop the 24/7 title gimmick during his podcast. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little wild, wild west stuff. I mean, you still still see some chairs come into play. You still see them going through a table and stuff, so I think there’s enough TLC and street fight and stuff like that where you get those elements in your product. I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.”

