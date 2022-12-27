ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Warm and windy conditions forecast ahead of potential New Year’s snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Up to around 4 inches of snowfall is possible as Casper bids 2022 adieu and welcomes 2023, but warmth and wind will first mark the end of this week. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 37. Winds are expected from the southwest at around 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Snow chances kick in tonight with a 40% chance between midnight and 4 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. However, the low should drop to only 36 degrees before rising to 42 by 5 a.m. The wind is not expected to let up, with southwest winds at 23–28 mph and gusts of up to 44 mph overnight.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on Outer Drive, I-25 near Casper with gusts exceeding 60 mph Wednesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are reaching above 60 mph in areas around Casper as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. Amid the strong winds, Wyoming Highway 258, also known as Outer Drive, has been closed to light, high-profile traffic. WYDOT has also implemented wind closures on Interstate 25 from Casper to Douglas. While traffic other than light, high-profile vehicles is allowed during wind closures, “extreme blow over risk” advisories are in effect alerting all drivers of the hazard.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - Casper wind damage

Comea shelter makes room for more-pkg- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Comea House and Resource Center officials were prepared to help. The community worked with the city, county, and state officials to ensure everyone, especially the homeless, were off the street during the unprecedented cold snap that started on Dec. 21st.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock

Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Controlled burns scheduled throughout Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Mountain Fire District and the Bureau of Land Management High Plains District are conducting controlled burns of slash piles on the south side of Casper Mountain and in the Muddy Mountain and Coal Mountain areas today. Due to today’s controlled burns, a significant amount...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Highland Cemetery closes Tuesday due to high winds

CASPER, Wyo. — Highland Cemetery is closed for the remainder of the day due to high winds and fallen branches, the City of Casper announced Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 27. The cemetery should reopen Wednesday. “We apologize for any inconvenience, but fallen branches and other hazards from powerful wind gusts...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Heavy snow, winds of up to 75 mph for western Wyoming Tuesday–Wednesday; New Year’s snow likely in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming on Tuesday morning and heavy accumulations are expected in some areas. Southern portions of Yellowstone National Park and the Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges can expect 10–18 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snowfall of 5–10 inches is expected in northern Yellowstone. Windspeeds of 50 mph could accompany the storm.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD: Woman in custody after shots fired call; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots fired that occurred this morning, Thursday, Dec. 29, around 10:55 a.m. near the 1400 block of Rollins Avenue. Responding officers secured the area and determined there were no injuries, Cheyenne PD said in a social...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/26/22–12/30/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Historic Wagon Wheel roller skating rink changes ownership

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A historic roller skating rink near Casper is changing ownership. So what does this mean for the venue? The former owner talks about it’s amazing history, and the new owner discusses it’s future. The Wagon Wheel roller rink in Mills is entering...
CASPER, WY

