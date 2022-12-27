ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida man accused of impregnating 13-year-old says ‘voodoo’ made him do it, police say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of raping a young girl and getting her pregnant allegedly told police that “voodoo” caused him to have sex with the child.

Officers with the West Palm Beach Police Department arrested Jean Innocent on Dec. 19, after a 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with abdominal pain that further testing revealed was a pregnancy, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case.

The victim told police that Innocent had sex with her approximately four times since 2020 and described the abuse to officers.

In the affidavit, officers said that the victim held a “one-party consent-controlled call” to Innocent, where she told him that she had been throwing up and that the hospital was planning to give her a pregnancy test. On the phone, Innocent allegedly coached the girl to lie about a relationship with a fictitious boy, saying that if she tells the truth he could go to jail.

Police said during an interview after his arrest, Innocent told officers “he believes voodoo caused him to have sexual intercourse” with the victim.

Innocent faces a number of charges, including impregnation of a child and sexual battery with a child, WPEC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

