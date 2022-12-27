ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark

As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
NFL injury tracker Week 17: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy out vs Atlanta with concussion symptoms

The Dallas Cowboys' "Thursday Night Football" win over the Tennessee Titans was riddled with injuries. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve right before Josh Dobbs led the team without star running back Derrick Henry (hip).The Cowboys were missing breakout running back Tony Pollard (thigh) while linebacker Micah Parsons wore a club cast on his hand for the matchup.
Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help

Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
