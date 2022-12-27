Read full article on original website
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Brandon Ingram still recovering from toe injury, needs 'confidence' in game before he can return
It’s been more than a month since Brandon Ingram last took the floor. There’s still no set timeframe for his return, either. The New Orleans Pelicans forward said Thursday that he’s still recovering from a left toe contusion, and that he’s waiting to get his “confidence” back before he’s cleared to play.
Tua Tagovailoa out after another concussion, Mike McDaniel mum on whether Tagovailoa will play again this season
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel already ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Week 17 after the quarterback entered the concussion protocol Monday. Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater will start against the New England Patriots in a key AFC East game and McDaniel would not say if Tagovailoa would return this season after he suffered his second reported concussion of the year.
LeBron James before 38th birthday amid Lakers struggles: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
LeBron James doesn’t want to play meaningless basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers star reflected on his career on Wednesday night following a frustrating loss to the Miami Heat, just days before his 38th birthday. The Lakers — though missing Anthony Davis — have now lost five of their last...
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Report: 2022 class disappointing near the halfway mark
As the month of December nears its end, the league is collectively closing in on the halfway point in the regular season. The first two-and-a-half months have been marred by a number of key injuries, but the hope is that the trend reverses as we approach the All-Star break. By this point in the NBA calendar, we have a solid sample size by which to judge the 2022 rookie class. Led by No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero, the class has produced a handful of notable names, though only a handful of first-year players have proven to be worth starting in most weekly fantasy leagues.
Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles
New Orleans will try to play spoiler against suddenly banged-up Philly
NFL injury tracker Week 17: Cardinals QB Colt McCoy out vs Atlanta with concussion symptoms
The Dallas Cowboys' "Thursday Night Football" win over the Tennessee Titans was riddled with injuries. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was placed on injured reserve right before Josh Dobbs led the team without star running back Derrick Henry (hip).The Cowboys were missing breakout running back Tony Pollard (thigh) while linebacker Micah Parsons wore a club cast on his hand for the matchup.
Jerry Jeudy defends Russell Wilson, then confirms report QB has an office at Broncos facility
There is no easier target in the NFL than Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson right now, to the point that one teammate is crying foul over even a lukewarm rumor about his professional life. Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wasn't happy about seeing an aggregated report that Wilson has an...
In memoriam: The sports world lost Bill Russell, Vin Scully, Mike Leach and many more in 2022
Hall of Fame athletes, coaches and broadcasters were among the many people we lost in 2022. Here are some of the biggest deaths in the sports world this year and why they mattered, in chronological order. Dan Reeves - Jan. 1. Originally an undrafted free-agent, Dan Reeves went on to...
ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub
An ESPN analyst went off about Hendon Hooker being a Heisman finalist snub during the Orange Bowl broadcast on Friday night. The post ESPN analyst complains about Hendon Hooker snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fantasy Football Playoff Analysis: Look to a pair of Commanders rookies for lineup help
Welcome to Championship Week, fantasy managers! If you are reading this, hopefully you advanced to the last round of the fantasy playoffs. However, with injuries continuing to affect our lineups, you might be looking for FLEX options to fill the gaps. Therefore, this article will highlight multiple players who could provide some fantasy value based on their volume and usage over the last couple of weeks.
The Daily Sweat: Five Friday bowl games kick off an amazing weekend of football
One of the best football weekends of the season is upon us. While New Year’s Eve features the College Football Playoff, New Year’s Day is Week 17 of the NFL season and Monday has the Rose Bowl and one of the best NFL games of the year with the Bill and Bengals, things get going on Friday with five bowl games.
