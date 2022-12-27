ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut families lack funds to heat their homes this winter

By Tori Richards
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5f6G_0jw04qk200

Connecticut families may have to choose between heating their homes and buying food this winter as newly-allocated government subsidies are expected to fall short of massive energy increases.

Low and middle-income families are eligible to receive up to $2,320 in state and government funds, $340 less than the top level received by residents two years ago, the CTMirror is reporting. The money comes from a mixture of unspent pandemic relief, the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and state funds.

RESIDENTS OF VIRGINIA TO RECEIVE $500 EVERY MONTH FOR TWO YEARS

A special session of the General Assembly was called last month in which an extra $430 was allocated for each needy family.

Connecticut Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) blamed Washington for not providing more than $114 million in funding, leaving Connecticut in the lurch.

“The work is far from done,” Kelly said. “The latest dribble of funding from Washington still leaves Connecticut facing a significant reduction in home heating assistance compared to last year. At a time when more families are in need and home heating oil prices are skyrocketing, we must do more to provide relief, not less.”

Heating oil prices in the state are averaging about $4.34 per gallon, which is 37% higher than one year ago and 85% more than December 2020.

Many families have already used their energy benefits and are now wondering how they will cope with more looming months of cold weather .

“If all of these dollars have been spent and people are facing crisis, [lawmakers] need to be ready to act,” said Nora Duncan, executive director of the Connecticut AARP.

Republicans are urging Democrat majority leaders to dip into a projected budget surplus of $2.8 billion to make sure every home is heated during the winter months.

