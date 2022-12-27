Read full article on original website
Man killed in Paterson after being shot in the head, police say
A man was killed in a shooting in Paterson on Thursday night, according to authorities. The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the head, at around 9:45 p.m. on North Main and Arch streets. Police found the victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the...
Unidentified man found fatally shot in head in NJ: officials
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of an unidentified man shot in the head Thursday night, authorities said.
‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson
Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
Man robbed at gunpoint outside his car in Bayonne, NJ, police say
BAYONNE — Individuals in ski masks struck a man repeatedly with their handguns before fleeing with valuables that the victim was attempting to unload from his car, according to police. The 49-year-old victim suffered lacerations to his head and face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 4th juvenile charged in Union City altercation that preceded fatal stabbing
A fourth juvenile has been charged in a Union City altercation that preceded a fatal stabbing earlier this month, the first homicide in the municipality this year, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. The juvenile boy, 16, of Union City, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery,...
hudsoncountyview.com
HCPO Homicide Unit, West New York police, investigating death of 34-year-old man
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man. On Wednesday, December 28th, at approximately 11:35 p.m., the West New York Police Department was notified of an injured man in the area of 60th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard East, Suarez said in a statement.
4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ
UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
jcitytimes.com
Two Jersey City Youths Charged in Fatal Union City Stabbing
Two Jersey City youths have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Union City last week. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, a preliminary investigation has determined that last Tuesday five juveniles were involved in an altercation leading to the stabbing of two young people, one fatally.
Two in ICU after Jersey City shootings leave five injured
Two people are in the intensive care unit after two shootings in Jersey City Thursday night wounded at least five individuals, a city spokeswoman said. The first shooting occurred about 9:27 p.m. around Armstrong Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh and brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Teaneck Police Nab Out-Of-Town Minor With Loaded Gun, Three Others Following Car Burglary Spree
Teaneck police seized four out-of-town teens -- one of them an underage boy who they said was carrying a loaded gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets -- after flooding local streets following an overnight 14-vehicle burglary spree.A vehicle also had been stolen from a Cedar Lane re…
Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody
Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
GF Of Ex-Con Fugitive Sought For Shooting Friend In Elmwood Park Seeks Public's Help
UPDATE: An Elmwood Park resident whose fugitive live-in boyfriend is wanted for shooting her friend and co-worker at their home two nights ago made a public plea Thursday to “end this nightmare.”. Lisa Dolack included the police wanted poster while asking folks on Facebook to help authorities track down...
News 12
Police: Newark reports 50 homicides in 2022 – lowest number in 60 years
Newark city officials say that crime is down in New Jersey’s largest city – and have the statistics to back it up. Newark police say that the biggest takeaway from the data released on Friday is that the city reported 50 homicides in 2022 – the lowest amount in 60 years. There was a 15% drop in murders, according to police, as well as a 35% drop in shooting victims.
Police seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted after N.J. shooting
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Elmwood Park Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Elmwood Park. James M. Allandale, 61, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue in Elmwood Park, police said Wednesday. Allandale is considered...
theobserver.com
Kearny PD seeks public’s help locating suspected carjacker
The Kearny Police Department needs the public’s help identifying and locating a man involved in a February carjacking with a baby inside the vehicle in the ShopRite parking lot, the department said today. The man police seek is seen in the photos with this story. If you’re wondering why...
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
2 Officers Stabbed, Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Medford
New story: Suspect Killed ID'd In Officer-Involved Shooting In MedfordA suspect was killed and two officers were stabbed in a police-involved shooting on Long Island.It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Medford.Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers responded …
Newark police searching for 16-year-old, possible runaway missing since last week
NEWARK, NJ – Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, would like the public’s assistance in locating Jalysia Carey, 16, of Newark, who was reported missing on December 22, 2022. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and pink Uggs. Jalysia is 4’9″ tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to Director Frage, Ms. Carey is known to frequently run away from home. Now, her family and police are concerned about her well being and safety. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jalysia The post Newark police searching for 16-year-old, possible runaway missing since last week appeared first on Shore News Network.
Family wants FBI involved in Paterson missing person case, alleging police cover-up
Nearly one year later, the family of Felix DeJesus is still searching for answers. The 41-year-old Paterson man remains missing. He vanished Feb. 2 shortly after being detained and then released at a park by police. The last trace of his whereabouts is in a four-minute-long police body-camera video released to the public.
