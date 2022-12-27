ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, NJ

Daily Voice

‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson

Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

HCPO Homicide Unit, West New York police, investigating death of 34-year-old man

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the West New York Police Department are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man. On Wednesday, December 28th, at approximately 11:35 p.m., the West New York Police Department was notified of an injured man in the area of 60th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard East, Suarez said in a statement.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
94.5 PST

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Two Jersey City Youths Charged in Fatal Union City Stabbing

Two Jersey City youths have been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Union City last week. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, a preliminary investigation has determined that last Tuesday five juveniles were involved in an altercation leading to the stabbing of two young people, one fatally.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two in ICU after Jersey City shootings leave five injured

Two people are in the intensive care unit after two shootings in Jersey City Thursday night wounded at least five individuals, a city spokeswoman said. The first shooting occurred about 9:27 p.m. around Armstrong Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh and brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody

Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Police: Newark reports 50 homicides in 2022 – lowest number in 60 years

Newark city officials say that crime is down in New Jersey’s largest city – and have the statistics to back it up. Newark police say that the biggest takeaway from the data released on Friday is that the city reported 50 homicides in 2022 – the lowest amount in 60 years. There was a 15% drop in murders, according to police, as well as a 35% drop in shooting victims.
NEWARK, NJ
theobserver.com

Kearny PD seeks public’s help locating suspected carjacker

The Kearny Police Department needs the public’s help identifying and locating a man involved in a February carjacking with a baby inside the vehicle in the ShopRite parking lot, the department said today. The man police seek is seen in the photos with this story. If you’re wondering why...
KEARNY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Newark police searching for 16-year-old, possible runaway missing since last week

NEWARK, NJ – Fritz G. Fragé, Director of Newark Public Safety, would like the public’s assistance in locating Jalysia Carey, 16, of Newark, who was reported missing on December 22, 2022. She was last seen wearing a pink coat, black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and pink Uggs. Jalysia is 4’9″ tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to Director Frage, Ms. Carey is known to frequently run away from home. Now, her family and police are concerned about her well being and safety. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jalysia The post Newark police searching for 16-year-old, possible runaway missing since last week appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ

