WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
Man shot, killed in Kershaw County hunting accident identified
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say one man is dead following what is currently being described as a hunting accident in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday regarding a man being shot on hunting club property along Shivers Green Road.
cbs17
Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, SC deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he confined the victim to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles William Book, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and...
abccolumbia.com
Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe
MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
wach.com
A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
abccolumbia.com
Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s Forecast
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your weather for the weekend of December 30- January 2, 2022. Chief Meteorologist John Farley has a closer look at how things are shaping up for the last weekend of the year.
Belmont man dies after car hits boulder, flips in Watauga County, troopers say
BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in a Boone hospital Wednesday after his car struck a boulder and overturned down and embankment in Watauga County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Dec. 28 around 8:20 a.m. on NC 105 near Seven Devils Road. A […]
abccolumbia.com
Colony Apartment murder victim identified
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
cn2.com
Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
WIS-TV
One killed after tractor-trailer collision in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Lee County. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, on Rembert Church Road near Apple Hill Lane, around 12 miles south of Bishopville.
WMBF
Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening. Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
cn2.com
Overdose Deaths in 2022 Continue to Rise in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office says its unfortunately seen an increased in drug-related fatalities in 2022. According to officials since January 1st, 2022 there have been 108 overdose deaths. 84 of those are confirms, with 24 awaiting toxicology results. 66 of those...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia woman charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) authorities arrested and charged 33 year-old Victoria C. Nelson of Columbia with two counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Nelson allegedly filed false SC Individual Income Tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County. Authorities say...
abccolumbia.com
Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!. Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala. The little one had her first check-up this morning. Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the...
