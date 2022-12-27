ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

WBTW News13

Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or higher, open container of beer/wine, and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man dies in hunting accident, coroner says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man died in a hunting accident the day after Christmas, according to the coroner. Dispatchers got a 911 call at 11:10 a.m. about a man shot on hunting land on Shivers Green Road. Coroner David West said Matthew Roach, 40, of Elgin,...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Car crash temporarily closes part of North Main St.

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police is on the scene of an accident they say sent one woman to the hospital. Officials say just before 8:30pm they responded to a report of a single car crash. After arriving on the scene, police say they discovered a “significant” accident involving...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Crash causes downed power lines, road closure in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Police say a crash near the Monroe Mall shut down a section of Highway 74 Friday afternoon. Traffic lights weren’t functioning, and power lines were down, according to the Monroe Police Department. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Monroe PD added that the Skyway Drive...
MONROE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies man killed in I-26 wrong-way crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a wrong-way crash on I-26. 50-year-old Darl Johnson of Elloree, S.C. died at the scene on Tuesday morning, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said. According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wach.com

A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chief Meteorologist John Farley’s Forecast

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your weather for the weekend of December 30- January 2, 2022. Chief Meteorologist John Farley has a closer look at how things are shaping up for the last weekend of the year.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colony Apartment murder victim identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the name of the woman killed at the the Colony Apartments Tuesday morning. Rutherford says the murder victim has been identified as 23 year old Miasia T. James from Columbia. Columbia Police say James’ body was discovered...
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

One killed after tractor-trailer collision in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Lee County. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the collision happened around 3:10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, on Rembert Church Road near Apple Hill Lane, around 12 miles south of Bishopville.
LEE COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
COLUMBIA, SC
cn2.com

Overdose Deaths in 2022 Continue to Rise in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner’s Office says its unfortunately seen an increased in drug-related fatalities in 2022. According to officials since January 1st, 2022 there have been 108 overdose deaths. 84 of those are confirms, with 24 awaiting toxicology results. 66 of those...
YORK COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia woman charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) authorities arrested and charged 33 year-old Victoria C. Nelson of Columbia with two counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Nelson allegedly filed false SC Individual Income Tax returns in 2021 and 2022 while in Clarendon County. Authorities say...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!. Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala. The little one had her first check-up this morning. Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the...
COLUMBIA, SC

