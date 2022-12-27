BIG SUR -- With another potent winter storm system bearing down on Northern California Thursday, Caltrans crews were keeping a wary eye on the rocky cliffs along Highway 1 for potential rockslides.Highway maintenance workers were able to clear rock and debris along Highway1 south of the Paul's Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road in Monterey County Thursday morning. The hillsides have become saturated and unstable after an Cat. 4 atmospheric river storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.The highway was fully open in both directions, but crews will be monitoring of conditions throughout the weekend as another...

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO