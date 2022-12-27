Read full article on original website
Rockslides cleared from Highway 1 in Monterey County
BIG SUR -- With another potent winter storm system bearing down on Northern California Thursday, Caltrans crews were keeping a wary eye on the rocky cliffs along Highway 1 for potential rockslides.Highway maintenance workers were able to clear rock and debris along Highway1 south of the Paul's Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road in Monterey County Thursday morning. The hillsides have become saturated and unstable after an Cat. 4 atmospheric river storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.The highway was fully open in both directions, but crews will be monitoring of conditions throughout the weekend as another...
San Jose couple killed in Yosemite rockslide
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose couple was killed in a rockslide at Yosemite National Park on Tuesday, park officials confirmed to KRON4. The victims were identified as Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35. Theocharous and Yang were married. The rockslide happened about a half-mile from Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance Station. Theocharous and […]
Highway 9 closed in Santa Cruz County due to storm damage
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 9 in Santa Cruz County was closed Friday evening. According to the California Department of Transportation, the highway was completely closed between Waterman Gap and Upper Highway 236 around 5:30 p.m. The highway was closed by trees and wires blocking all lanes. At...
IDENTIFIED: Married couple killed in Yosemite rock fall
YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people killed within Yosemite National Park following a rockslide at the park entrance on Tuesday have been officially identified by the National Park Service. Officials say Georgios Theocharous, 51, and Ming Yan, 35, a married couple from San Jose were killed when a significant rockfall occurred around 9:00 a.m. […]
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
National Weather Service issues flood watch
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
Pacific Grove firefighters, police rescue dog stuck in drainage pipe on Christmas Eve
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — One happy dog was reunited with its owner on Christmas Eve after being stuck in a drainage pipe in Pacific Grove. Skunky, a boxer, burrowed into the pipe on Grove Acre Ave. and got stuck. Firefighters and police were there for about an hour and...
Update: All lanes reopened on Highway 101 in Monterey County
CHUALAR, Calif. — Update 4 p.m.:. As of 4 p.m. the roadway was fully reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Drivers using northbound...
Storm: Santa Cruz Mountain residents prep for mudslides, power outages and more
Residents say living in the mountains have taught them that any word of inclement weather means anything can happen.
Storm puts San Jose on flood watch
As the South Bay braces for a storm being fueled by an atmospheric river this weekend, San Jose residents are on alert for potential flooding. San Jose should expect up to half of an inch of rain overnight Friday and up to one inch Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service has issued a flood watch through this time period. Meteorologist Rick Canepa said San Jose could see flooding and some shallow landslides along waterways.
Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Christmas day miracle occurred in Salinas when the Salinas City Firefighters Association rescued a puppy. The little guy was found in a storm drain. No animal control officers were available, so crews at station 5 cleaned him. He was taken care of until a shelter was found. The post Salinas firefighters rescue puppy in storm drain appeared first on KION546.
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
Storm causes 3-mile backup on Highway 101 near Salinas
Drivers on Highway 101 may want to check traffic maps before hitting the road.
Caltrans working on preventative measures ahead of incoming storm
CHUALAR, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation says it's focused on preparing for any upcoming weather-related emergencies along its roadways in the coming days. On Thursday, CalTrans workers added gravel and a plastic water barrier into the ground to try and prevent flooding on Highway 101 near Chualar.
Tina Nieto takes office as Monterey County Sheriff Friday
SALINAS, Calif. — There will be a new leader of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office come Friday evening. Tina Nieto, who was elected Sheriff-Coroner on Nov. 8, will assume the role immediately following Sheriff Steve Bernal's retirement at 5:00 p.m. Friday. Nieto was originally set to take office on...
State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
Solo Rollover Crash in San Jose Leaves Driver in Critical Condition: SJFD
A solo vehicle rollover crash in San Jose left one person in critical condition late Wednesday night, according to a fire department official. At about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Winfield Boulevard, where a vehicle was involved in a rollover crash and landed upside down, fire officials said.
A Day of Atmospheric River Calamities Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg
Tuesday was full of storm-created surprises as the atmospheric river starts its run. A San Ramon sporting goods store’s roof collapsed. Monstrous waves with 20-foot crests are crashing against the coast in Marin County. Flooding slowed morning commutes creating a 3-mile backup on the Highway 101 in Monterey County.
SoCal man, 25, dies after Christmas Eve highway crash near Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after a crash last Saturday on Christmas Eve, according to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) news release issued on Wednesday. The incident happened around 5:55 a.m. in the area of SR-152 and Lovers Lane near Gilroy and Hollister. Two vehicles were involved in the crash: one 2004 […]
