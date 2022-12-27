I'm a black man and I'm ashamed if these kids that were fighting were black youths that's why we can't get no respect because we have these disrespectful kids that's making the good people in this community of color looked down on by people of other races parents won't you start teaching your kids decent courtesy and respect for others
very much so learned behavior, & this also proves that parents aren't monitoring their kids properly because they should know whether or not their child or children are meeting up somewhere to fight, I wouldn't be surprised if parents knew & still dropped them off
I worked security there for almost 4 years until covid happened. Working there was a nightmare! I worked security at the oil refinery in Detroit and I felt safer on that job than I did at Franklin Park. Never been happier that I don't work there anymore.
Comments / 57