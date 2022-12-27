ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

Smith House Galleries to showcase Augusta County artist in January

Arts Council of the Valley opens two new exhibitions at Smith House Galleries in Harrisonburg on Jan. 6, with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley, running from 5 to 7 p.m. Deborah Coffey’s Deliverance and Beauty features collage, mixed media, painting and sculpture. Coffey also teams up with...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

First Fridays of the Valley venues announced for Jan. 6

Arts Council of the Valley rolls out its 2023 First Fridays of the Valley program Jan. 6 with 31 registered venues, including two in Elkton. “The First Fridays program began in 2009 as an April-October partnership between ACV and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance,” said ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. Originally...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Food drive looks to feed thousands

The Brent Berry Food Drive is expected to feed around five-thousand families in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in 2023. That’s according to an estimate by founder and organizer Bucky Berry, who said this year’s drive is on track to be the most successful in its 15-year history. Berry...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Family-Owned food business to expand in Shenandoah County

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. According to a release, the company plans to source nearly all of the livestock for the...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Serve more members, more often: Local Boys & Girls Club sets 2023 goals

In early 2022, the Boys & Girls Club of Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County reopened its newly renovated Waynesboro Club site and named Debra Freeman-Belle its new CEO/Executive Director. The organization, founded 25 years ago, has proven, tested, evidence-based and nationally recognized programs and activities for local youth. The club’s...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Fire destroys engine repair shop in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - An engine repair shop in Verona was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning. The fire occurred at the intersection of Spring Hill Road and Quick’s Mill Road near Verona on Dec. 29. Smoke could be seen from far away, and multiple departments were called to the scene.
VERONA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Homeless Anonymous group launching in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program hopes to help people experiencing homelessness in Charlottesville. Come As You Are Cville, a nonprofit group, plans to launch its Homeless Anonymous initiative in February 2023. “It’s a year-long program,” CAYA Founder Tristan Kabesa said. “We [will] have individuals that are currently experiencing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Final days before plastic bag tax goes into effect

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesville’s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for January event

Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop. The event will feature readings by poet Amy-Sarah Marshall and prose writer Sofia Samatar. The event will be free to attend and open to the public. Marshall writes poetry, plays, children’s...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers

We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
BENTONVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy