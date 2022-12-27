ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
News Talk KIT

4 Reasons People Hate living in Washington State

Washington is one state that's perfect for raising a family and watching your kids become upstanding young adults with an appreciation of the natural beauty around them. It's loved by so many people who wouldn't move for the world, but that doesn't mean some people hate it here. So we...
KEPR

These new laws are taking effect in Washington state in 2023

WASHINGTON — Numerous laws go into effect in Washington state on Jan. 1, 2023 and throughout the new year. KOMO News highlighted some of the key laws to know as 2022 concludes. Minimum wage increase. The minimum wage in Washington state will increase to $15.74 an hour on Jan....
The US Sun

Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks

WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
NEWStalk 870

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
wbrc.com

Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, Moscow Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
KXRO.com

State agencies announce 2023 Discover Pass Free Days

2023 will start the year with First Day Hikes on January 1, but that is just the first of 12 special Discover Pass Free Day next year. The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated the Discover Pass free days for 2023. On these days, visitors will not need a...
NEWStalk 870

New Labor, Wage Laws Ahead in 2023 for WA

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industry says the state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. That applies to workers age 16 and older. Employers may pay $13.38 per hour — to workers ages 14-15. Cities can set a higher hourly minimum wage. The agency cites Seattle and SeaTac both of which have higher wages.
lazytrips.com

Road Trip From Seattle to California

The largest state on the west coast, California starts out resembling parts of Washington State in the north, but as you drive south you'll discover its fun-in-the sun, almost tropical, side near San Diego. Filled with famously lively cities like San Francisco as well as stunningly beautiful parks like Yosemite, there's good reason why people continue California dreaming.
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

