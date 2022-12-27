This year, we had the good fortune to highlight 50 of the area’s locally-owned organizations in our weekly business feature. Each of those businesses, from sweet shops to restaurants to nonprofit organizations to credit unions, plays an integral role in the ongoing success of our community. We delighted in hearing about their services, their hopes and dreams and the many ways in which they make the Wausau area a flourishing, marvelous place to live and work. At the close of 2022, we raise a glass to all our locally-owned establishments in the area, to the services you provide and the hard work you do. We appreciate each and every one of you.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO