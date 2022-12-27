Read full article on original website
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
Fox11online.com
Temperature records broken Thursday across Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Several locations in Northeast Wisconsin broke temperature records Thursday as warm weather moved into the area. The National Service's Green Bay office said Appleton reached 52 degrees and Green Bay 51. Those readings were each one degree higher than the previous records set in 1984. Meanwhile, records were...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX scopes out ice conditions on frozen Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Our curious little SKYFOX drone took a trip to the Bay to check out the ice conditions Thursday. SKYFOX observed some beautiful but potentially dangerous ice on the frozen Green Bay, with cracks in the ice visible even from the air. If you plan to go...
Fox11online.com
Explore new hobbies for 2023 in downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- As 2023 approaches many people might be thinking about their New Year's resolutions. Some spots in downtown Green Bay are challenging you to choose something different than the traditional new year workout program. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus spent some time at Board & Brush and Snap...
Fox11online.com
Get ready for the New Year at the Y!
HOWARD (WLUK) -- The countdown to the New Year is on!. FOX 11 spent Wednesday morning at the Greater Green Bay YMCA - West Side Y to find out how they're hoping it's your best year ever.
Fox11online.com
Neenah and St. Mary Catholic girls are victorious
Green Bay, WI--In a matchup of a pair of Fox 11 Top 11 teams, the top-ranked team, Neenah, stayed unbeaten as they defeated Green Bay Southwest 63-29. Also, 9th-ranked St. Mary Catholic was victorious over Coleman 73-35.
Fox11online.com
Winter weather, holidays delay Menominee, Michigan, students' return to classroom
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- Winter weather and the holidays have delayed the return to classroom for students in Menominee, Michigan. The Menominee middle and high school building was flooded in August and since then, crews have been working to make the necessary repairs. Since then, high school students have been...
Fox11online.com
Gamblers score 2 goals in 3rd period to win
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Gamblers defeated the Madison Capitols on Wednesday night at the Resch Center, ending the game with a 5-3 win. Starting the game off strong with goals from Barrett Hall and Peter Kramer, the Gamblers ended the first period tied at 2. They added a third...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
Fox11online.com
St. Mary Catholic wins battle of top-3 teams
Green Bay, WI--The St. Mary Catholic boys won a matchup of two of the top three teams in the state in Division 4 basketball as they knocked off top-ranked St. Mary's Springs 87-84 in a matchup of unbeaten teams. Elsewhere, in Shawano Sundrop shootout action, Hortonville girls defeated West De...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Fox11online.com
Davis puts up 24 as Detroit Mercy knocks off Green Bay 76-59
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis' 24 points helped Detroit Mercy defeat Green Bay 76-59 on Thursday night. Davis was 7 of 20 shooting, including 3 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Titans (6-8, 2-1 Horizon). Gerald Liddell added 19 points while shooting 9 of 16 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Damezi Anderson recorded 15 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 7 from distance).
Fire reported at former Weston auto repair shop
A portion of Schofield Avenue was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a blaze at the site of a former auto body shop in Weston. A passerby called 911 to report the fire at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6402 Schofield Ave., a building that formerly housed Dinomotive Service & Sales. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
Business of the Year: The Garage
This year, we had the good fortune to highlight 50 of the area’s locally-owned organizations in our weekly business feature. Each of those businesses, from sweet shops to restaurants to nonprofit organizations to credit unions, plays an integral role in the ongoing success of our community. We delighted in hearing about their services, their hopes and dreams and the many ways in which they make the Wausau area a flourishing, marvelous place to live and work. At the close of 2022, we raise a glass to all our locally-owned establishments in the area, to the services you provide and the hard work you do. We appreciate each and every one of you.
Fox11online.com
HSHS reveals top baby names of 2022
(WLUK) -- An area hospital system is releasing its top baby names of 2022. HSHS shared this year's most popular names given to children born at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay. Top Boy Name. Noah and Henry...
sneakernews.com
Eastbay Closing For Good At End Of 2022
Eastbay, an institution in the sneaker retail business, is closing for good at the end of 2022. Founded in Wausau, WI in 1980 by Art Juedes and Rick Gering, Eastbay began as a mobile “shoe clinic” around central Wisconsin, with a brick and mortar store. It later grew its business as a mail-order retailer, and was later acquired by Foot Locker, Inc. in 1997.
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
