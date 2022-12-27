Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Loyalty is key for Loyola Breakers girls basketball
MISSOULA, Mont. — For some athletes within the Loyola Breakers girls basketball program, this year marks their third new head coach within four years. Despite transitions year in and year out, the girls have remained loyal to their team even when it wasn't easy -- learning new coaching styles, struggling to make numbers on the roster and more.
NBCMontana
Orediggers basketball sweeps doubleheader to wrap up nonconference play
BUTTE, Mont. — The Montana Tech Orediggers basketball teams concluded their nonconference schedule on Friday with a doubleheader against Keyano College of Alberta, Canada. The women's team took the court first and lit up the scoreboard in a hurry, putting up 30 in the first quarter and 25 in the second to take a commanding 28-point lead into halftime.
montanasports.com
Montana Grizzlies fall to Eastern Washington at start of Big Sky Conference play
MISSOULA — After a promising close to their nonconference slate, the Montana Grizzlies stumbled out of the gate to open Big Sky Conference play with a 87-80 loss to Eastern Washington on Thursday evening in front of 3,924 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Josh Bannan led the Grizzlies (6-7, 0-1...
New events to ring in 2023 in downtown Missoula
Missoula will host its 29th year of celebrating arts and culture with a 12-hour New Year's Eve celebration on Saturday.
Moose making the rounds in the Hamilton area
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office reports a large adult bull moose has been spotted in the Daly and Grantsdale areas.
bitterrootstar.com
Stevi STARS Hall of Fame gala a huge success
Steve Lewis, chair of the Stevensville Schools Hall of Fame committee, was pleased with the recent gala sponsored by the Stevi STARS Foundation. Lewis, who is also on the board of STARS, said the event was sold out and about 160 people attended. He said that about $25,000 was raised from the event. That amount, coupled with a match from an anonymous donor, raised the proceeds to over $50,000.
discoveringmontana.com
The Garden City Brewfest, Missoula
The annual Garden City BrewFest hits Missoula in early May. The event is the largest of all Montana’s brewing events, with over 70 different craft beers to choose from along with ciders and wines. There’s also live music and a range of food vendors, which all make this an...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
NBCMontana
Missoula Christmas tree recycling program underway
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula is hosting its annual Christmas Ever-Green Tree Recycling Program through Jan. 14. Residents can drop off trees at McCormick or Playfair Park, Fort Missoula Regional Park or Garden City Compost. The trees will be recycled into mulch to conserve landfill space. Residents are asked to...
mtpr.org
Mid-May Morning Bustle on Grant Creek
It is dawn on this mid-May morning. An American Robin is singing its exuberant declaration of the day while accompanied by raindrop percussion. The morning light quickens despite the soggy gray day. Noticing where I am and the opportunity the mid-spring season presents, I soon observe energetic songbirds flitting and interspersing among the trees and shrubs along Grant Creek in north Missoula. Nature writer and educator Jon Young describes this type of bird activity as the dawn chorus followed by the morning bustle. I have observed this burst of activity to vary with season, temperature, weather conditions, number of seasonal migrant and resident birds, and breeding behaviors. On this cool, wet, spring morning, I take delight in seeing some of my favorite spring arrivals. The brightly-hued grosbeaks, Western Tanagers and Bullock’s Orioles, with their yellow, orange and red plumage, brighten the gray morning.
Missoula Residents Given More Time to Comment on Marshall Mountain Future
The City of Missoula is extending the deadline for people to comment on plans for the new Marshall Mountain Park. The City and its partners have been conducting an online survey so people can review the proposed designs and offer comments on the final plans, which would go into effect after the city takes over full ownership of the park in 2023.
Winter weather prompts cancelled flights in Missoula for days
Passengers looking to fly to or from Seattle, Portland or Missoula on Alaska faced delays, cancellations, long lines and hours on the phone.
NBCMontana
Montana airports face challenges amid busy travel season
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana airports had a busy Christmas travel season dealing with weather challenges. Bozeman’s airport had close to 8,000 passengers on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Missoula’s airport saw 1,300 travelers on Christmas Eve and about 1,000 on Christmas Day. Both airports dealt with cancellations...
Montana Innocence Project reacts to settlement with its first freed client
The Montana Innocence Project is currently working on roughly 50 active investigation cases. A recent settlement gives hope to current and future clients.
NBCMontana
Marshall Mountain comment period extended to Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — You now have until this Friday to comment on proposed design concepts for Marshall Mountain Park near Missoula. The design concept is the first step in developing a master plan for the park. Project partners launched the park planning process to help answer questions if the...
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Development in the works for Missoula's Hip Strip
A group of developers released a sneak peek of a new mixed-use apartment complex near the Hip Strip this week.
Power outage hitting the Mission Valley
Scattered power outages are impacting several hundred people in the Mission Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 2 men arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
