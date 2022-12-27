Read full article on original website
Related
YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff
YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
WJHG-TV
Search for suspects involved in battery incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects possibly involved in an aggravated battery. On Dec. 18, officers responded to an incident at an E. 24th Street residence. When PCPD arrived, the victim told police he was flagged down by a male in a white car, and allegedly pointed at the victim’s vehicle as if it was damaged.
Florida man charged with shooting dog in dog park
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
WJHG-TV
Three arrested on burglary and grand theft
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests John Wayne Mills of Marianna for Suspended License, Resisting Arrest, Methamphetamine
On Wednesday, Dec. 28, around 4:00 p.m., deputies saw John Wayne Mills, who they knew did not have a valid driver’s license, driving near Marianna. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mills, but during the stop, he attempted to flee on foot. Mills was quickly caught but continued trying...
washingtoncounty.news
Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft
Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
Suspected Crestview killer was stationed at Eglin Airforce Base, according to 7th Special Forces Group
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview man who was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his wife on Dec. 28, is a U.S. Army Soldier, who was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group (AirBorne) at Eglin Airforce Base. Crestview Police said they were called to 178 Nun Drive in Crestview at around 4 a.m. on […]
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Shalimar Friday. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident took place at the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Cherokee Road. First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found a...
WEAR
Crews search for missing person after boating accident on Yellow River
HOLT, Fla. -- Crews are searching Friday for a person who is missing from a sinking vessel in the Yellow River. The search is ongoing in the 4000-block of Log Lake Road near Holt in Okaloosa County. According to FWC, a boating accident happened a quarter mile east of the...
WEAR
Deputies: Man who stole U-Haul in Walton County commits suicide in jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man who deputies recently arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul has died in jail. WEAR News reported on Dec. 9 about the arrest of 40-year-old Joshua Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto after allegedly stealing the U-Haul from a Santa Rosa Beach business.
WEAR
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
WEAR
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
WALA-TV FOX10
Okaloosa County man gets 25-year federal prison sentence on drug trafficking, gun charges
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County, Fla., man received a 25-year federal prison sentence drug trafficking and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday. Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine,...
fosterfollynews.net
Marianna, Florida Police Department Arrests Andy Avants for Possession of Paraphernalia and Methamphetamine on December 27, 2022
On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 2:45 am officers with the Marianna Police Department were made aware of a driver asleep behind the wheel at the Tom Thumb. While checking the welfare of the driver, contraband was observed near the dash of the vehicle. The driver and registered owner...
WJHG-TV
Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
washingtoncounty.news
WCSO warns of phone scam
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
cenlanow.com
Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting
Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
Comments / 0