ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Search for suspects involved in battery incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking the public for help in finding suspects possibly involved in an aggravated battery. On Dec. 18, officers responded to an incident at an E. 24th Street residence. When PCPD arrived, the victim told police he was flagged down by a male in a white car, and allegedly pointed at the victim’s vehicle as if it was damaged.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida man charged with shooting dog in dog park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City Beach man was arrested after he allegedly shot a dog during an altercation in a dog park, Panama City Police said. The incident happened at a dog park on Balboa Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about noon after shots were fired. Witnesses told police that […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Three arrested on burglary and grand theft

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What turned into a stolen vehicle report ended in a burglary arrest of three individuals. According to Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in on Dec. 4 saying a car was stolen from their residence in Jones Court. When deputies arrived, the victim told them three females allegedly had stolen her car and drove off. A BOLO was sent out for the vehicle, and recovered at a Melody Lane address within minutes.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Two adults, one juvenile arrested for burglary and grand theft

Three females are behind bars in Washington County on burglary and grand theft charges. Two of the females are adults while the third is a 16-year-old juvenile. A call came into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the afternoon of December 4, reporting a stolen vehicle from a residence on Jones Court. When a deputy arrived on scene, the victim stated three females had stolen their vehicle and fled the scene.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Man who stole U-Haul in Walton County commits suicide in jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. -- A Tennessee man who deputies recently arrested in Walton County following a 50-mile pursuit in a stolen U-Haul has died in jail. WEAR News reported on Dec. 9 about the arrest of 40-year-old Joshua Cornelius, 40, of Lebanon, Tennessee. He was charged with grand theft, burglary, fleeing and eluding, and grand theft auto after allegedly stealing the U-Haul from a Santa Rosa Beach business.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Okaloosa County Sheriff speaks out after death of deputy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is grieving one of their own who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve. Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden spoke to NewsChannel 7 Tuesday to discuss how Corporal Ray Hamilton’s life and service is being remembered. “He...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder

On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Dog Shot at Panama City Park

Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residential fire in Jackson County causes officials to investigate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after several people were injured in a house fire Wednesday morning. The fire happened on Crow Road near Graceville in Jackson County. Officials said people inside the home were taken to the hospital by helicopter. The Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

WCSO warns of phone scam

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving a phone call in the Washington County area. According to WCSO, scammers have spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and have been calling citizens in an attempt to defraud them. The scammers are claiming to be a WCSO deputy calling regarding a subpoena and requesting the person stay on the phone. The caller also claims the person has warrants for their arrest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
cenlanow.com

Panama City Beach Police address Sunday shooting

Editor’s note: This news conference took place on Sunday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. UPDATE: 7:30 P.M. The heads of three local law enforcement agencies said Sunday they were not going to tolerate violence and crime on Panama City Beach during a weekend of troubling incidents that forced businesses to shut down and led to at least one shooting.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy