Police: 3 injured in DC shooting, one victim had a gun

By Makea Luzader
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three men were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in D.C. Police had a lookout for four juveniles who fled from the scene.

Officers in the area of the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, SE heard several gunshots around 2:45 p.m. They saw four juveniles in all black running behind an apartment and chased them, but all four escaped.

When the officers returned, D.C. Fire and EMS was already on the scene treating the three victims. All three were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searching for man that stole a dog at gunpoint

6th District Commander Darnel Robinson said in an update that one victim had a weapon and will be charged with carrying a pistol.

Robinson said that police were working to determine relations between two of the victims. He said that one victim was not involved and walking across the street when he was struck.

Comments / 12

Anthony Washington
3d ago

see what up police always on the scene had multiple gun shots never go to the scene it's afterwards that's why people got away all four people got away and the police was right there come on police scared too but you going to lock the other people up because he got a gun to protect himself the whole police and Judiciary System is crap should lock the police up for not doing a job

