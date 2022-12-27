ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Folsom Police Department to hold DUI checkpoint

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaO5n_0jw02f4100

(KTXL) — The Folsom Police Department will set up a DUI checkpoint the evening of Friday , Dec. 30, the agency announced on Monday.

The police said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere within the City of Folsom.

Police said that the location has been determined based on where impaired driving-related crashes have occurred in the past.

During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence.

Police said that the purpose of this checkpoint is to promote public safety as well as deter drivers from driving under the influence.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Sergeant Tim Galovich said in a news release. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

People who are caught driving under the influence can “face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.”

