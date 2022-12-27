Read full article on original website
Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska
It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff set to host large fundraiser on New Year’s Eve
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Elks Lodge in Scottsbluff will be hosting one of its largest fundraisers of the year on New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 5:00pm, and dinner will be served between 6:00pm-8:00pm for $35 including Prime Rib and three shrimps. This fundraiser will help maintain the building...
Inmate serving time for manslaughter dies in Nebraska prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 69-year-old inmate died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center, officials said. The cause of George Smith’s death has not yet been determined, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was convicted of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit...
Sidney Regional Medical Center, WNCC team up to fill nursing needs
SIDNEY -- Sidney Regional Medical Center and Western Nebraska Community College in Sidney are partnering to bridge the gap in nursing staff. SRMC will be awarding up to four 100 percent paid tuition to nursing students who agree to work for SRMC upon graduation. The plan is for Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN) students to be awarded the grants with up to two awarded for SRMC Acute Care and two for Extended Care.
1 dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Scottsbluff
On Dec. 27 at approximately 6:56 p.m. Scottsbluff police were called to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1400 block of East Overland. 76-year-old Ramon Martinez of Scottsbluff, was crossing East Overland from south to north between Family Dollar and Eastwood Estates. Martinez was struck by a west bound Chevrolet Suburban driven by 42-year-old Jaime Gamino of Scottsbluff.
No injuries reported in two-vehicle accident
SIDNEY -- First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Ash Street and Manor Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday, December 29. The accident occurred when a pickup truck driven south on Manor Road went out of control near the intersection with Ash Street. The pickup truck collided with a...
