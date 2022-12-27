SIDNEY -- Sidney Regional Medical Center and Western Nebraska Community College in Sidney are partnering to bridge the gap in nursing staff. SRMC will be awarding up to four 100 percent paid tuition to nursing students who agree to work for SRMC upon graduation. The plan is for Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) or Registered Nurse (RN) students to be awarded the grants with up to two awarded for SRMC Acute Care and two for Extended Care.

