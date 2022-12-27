Read full article on original website
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
kptv.com
Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
Oregon law going into effect in 2023 allows cities, counties to set speed limits
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon law that will go into effect in 2023 will allow city and county officials to designate speed limits. It's a shift from the current process where the authority lies with the Oregon Department of Transportation and a handful of traffic engineers. Since the start...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
2022 IN REVIEW: No 'Big Dig,' but big disruptions for Beaverton, Tigard
Construction officially began on Highway 217 a little more than a year ago, in late 2021, but it was in 2022 that the scope of the work truly made itself known for the tens of thousands who drive the freeway each day. The 7.5-mile freeway is choked with exits, which...
TriMet changes in 2023: Here’s what to expect
TriMet is looking ahead to 2023, along with the new features, staff and operations it will offer Portland riders.
Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs
A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
thereflector.com
Winter storm smacks North Clark County
The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
montavilla.net
Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street
On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
4 Great Burger Places in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
kptv.com
Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
kbnd.com
Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives
PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
kptv.com
Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
Salem woman, father with dementia among stranded Southwest Airlines passengers
A Salem woman and her father, who has dementia, are among the thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers stranded across the country -- without their luggage or medication.
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas
Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
hereisoregon.com
Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits
Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
