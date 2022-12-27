ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

kptv.com

Some in Portland metro on day 4 with no power

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Heavy winds and rains on Tuesday have left an impact stretching multiple days in parts of the metro area. According to Portland General Electric’s website, just under 1,500 customers were still without power Friday afternoon because of fallen trees and downed power lines. In one...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Wanted man dances in Wilsonville street, sparks wild car chases through Portland suburbs

A Washington man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he led officers on multiple wild chases through the Portland suburbs, police said. Oregon State Police initially received reports about a white Mercedes driving recklessly on Interstate 5 at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday. A trooper spotted the car and pulled it over. When the trooper told the driver he was under arrest, the man replied, “No, I am not,” and drove away, police said in a statement.
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more

At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
ALBANY, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022

It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Winter storm smacks North Clark County

The year went out in a windy and wet fashion as North Clark County experienced showers and wind gusts that led to numerous road closures and power outages, which affected thousands of homes. Heavy rains began on Dec. 26 and high winds the following day caused havoc for utility workers....
CLARK COUNTY, WA
montavilla.net

Cascade Athletic Clubs Closing on Stark Street

On January 31st, Cascade Athletic Clubs will close their Montavilla location at 9260 SE Stark Street. After nearly 36 years in this prominent storefront near Mall 205, the multi-location fitness company has opted not to renew its lease. Existing customers can transition to the Gresham location starting in February. Cascade’s...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Crash closes part of I-84 in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The left and middle lane of I-84 West at Grand Avenue in Portland were closed on Wednesday after a crash, according to ODOT. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the Grand Avenue exit. Check the FOX 12 traffic map for updates. Spokesperson for the City...
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

Oregon Wind Storm Claims At Least Four Lives

PORTLAND, OR -- Clean-up is underway after a massive storm swept across the state Monday night and Tuesday. Strong winds and heavy rains are now blamed for at least four deaths. According to Oregon State Police, a Prineville man was killed in a Highway 26 crash in Wasco County, just...
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols

New Year’s celebrations are just around the corner. The Oregon State Police is imploring drivers to travel safely. Our Area Commands consider locations, days of the week, and times of day when serious injury/fatal crashes occur around the state while conducting focused Saturation Patrols. From January 1, 2022, through...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

This Portland pizzeria is No. 2 on a list of the world’s best pizzas

Travel website Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 best pizza restaurants in the world – and a longtime Portland favorite came in at number two. Ken’s Artisan Pizza, the 16-year-old woodfired pizzeria in southeast Portland, claimed second place on the list, which extolled the virtues of Ken’s “hand-stretched mozzarella, long fermented dough and sweet Italian tomatoes.”
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

High winds and waves slam the Oregon coast, bringing flooding

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — A heavy storm slammed into western Oregon Monday and Tuesday, bringing strong winds and high waves and causing flooding issues up and down the Oregon coast. Pacific Power reported thousands of outages in coastal counties Tuesday morning, with the greatest concentration in Astoria, according to the...
TILLAMOOK, OR
hereisoregon.com

Micki Naito gives $1 million to three Portland nonprofits

Micki Naito of Portland’s Naito family continues her legacy of philanthropy by making a thoughtful bequest to three Pacific Northwest nonprofits: Lan Su Chinese Garden, the Oregon Symphony and Mercy Corps Northwest. Micki passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021. She was 96. In honor of her mother and her passion for the three organizations, Micki’s daughter, Anne Naito-Campbell, has added to her bequests to total $1 million in donations.
PORTLAND, OR

