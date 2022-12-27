Read full article on original website
voiceofmotown.com
Top West Virginia Target Picks Next School
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia coaching staff has made landing a talented linebacker a priority this offseason, but they received really bad news moments ago when former four star linebacker Amari Gainer committed to play for the University of North Carolina instead of for the Mountaineers. Gainer,...
WOWK
No. 24 West Virginia, K-State exceeding expectations ahead of clash
West Virginia and Kansas State have won 21 of 24 games between them, but only one of those contests was against a ranked team. All that will change Saturday as No. 24 West Virginia travels to Manhattan, Kan., for the Big 12 opener for both squads. Not much was expected...
WOWK
No. 20 Oklahoma at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is back in Morgantown to tip off its first Big 12 conference campaign under new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. Here’s everything you need to know about the game. No. 20 OU at WVU game information. Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.
WVU Takes Second Swing at Landing Former Top Recruit in West Virginia
WTRF
Nichols enters Big 12 play following best performances with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior Danni Nichols is the leading scorer off the bench for head coach Dawn Plitzuweit’s team. The veteran guard has come off the bench in all 11 games this season, and was averaging 6.6 points per game heading into the West Palm Beach Invitational.
Names to Watch in the Transfer Portal for WVU
A look at who West Virginia is targeting in the transfer portal.
voiceofmotown.com
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
WOWK
Upcoming Men’s Basketball Big 12 Conference Game Promotions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play returns to Morgantown on Saturday, Jan. 7, and several promotions have been announced for the upcoming men’s basketball home games at the WVU Coliseum. The Big 12 home opener against Kansas, presented by Diversified Energy, on Jan. 7, is a Gold...
Morgantown dispatches University in first rivalry meeting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown and University met for the first time this season in boys’ basketball Thursday night with the Mohigans hosting the Hawks at the Rowdie Center. A 17-4 first quarter set the tone for Morgantown to impose its will on its rivals for all four quarters, cruising to an 83-55 win. Brody […]
Jimmy’s Diner in Shinnston announces closure
In a post on the Jimmy's Diner Facebook page, owner Jimmy Salerno Jr. and Maria Spino announced that Jimmy's Diner will be closing down.
WDTV
Davisson Brothers Band cancels weekend shows due to health emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Davisson Brothers Band says they are forced to cancel two shows this weekend because of a health emergency within the band. Although the health emergency is non life-threatening, the band has chosen to cancel shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, according to the band’s website.
4 West Virginia affordable housing projects funded
FHLBank Pittsburgh, in partnership with MVB Bank Inc., awarded $1.5 million to four affordable housing projects in north central West Virginia. The awards were made possible through the 2022 funding round of FHLBank's Affordable Housing Program grants and voluntary housing initiative.
WTOV 9
Vue 42 in Wheeling opens to great fanfare, ready to carry momentum into new year
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling's newest martini bar has been booked since the day it opened, and it's ready to continue that momentum into the new year, starting with a New Year's Eve celebration. Early in November, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public in Centre Market and...
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist searching for temporary relocation after office floods
A West Virginia dentist must temporarily relocate his practice after all three floors of his office flooded, CBS affiliate WDTV reported Dec. 29. Cold weather caused pipes to leak at Suncrest Dental Group in Morgantown, W.Va., while the office was closed for Christmas. The practice's owner, Timothy Sines, DDS, found out about the flood Dec. 28.
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer comes close to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand
A semi-truck came close to hitting Yann's Hot Dog Stand on Friday.
As the lights come on, West Virginia teacher is surprised by a news camera on PJ Day
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was Pajama Day but also the last day of the school year at Brooke Intermediate North. This is when 7NEWS, in partnership with The Health Plan, surprised our next Golden Apple Awards Winner with a check of $250. Nominator Officer Megan met Ms. Jessica Baker while she patrolled the […]
Lewis County Family Resource Network is asking for help
After the extreme cold front that went through West Virginia this past weekend, the Lewis County Family Resource Network is now asking for your help.
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
WDTV
Multiple Mon County schools damaged by winter storm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple Monongalia County Schools are beginning repairs after weather damage from last week’s polar vortex. A total of nine schools suffered damage, four of which had water damage as a result of broken pipes. Other damage ranges from cafeteria freezers going down to HVAC problems.
