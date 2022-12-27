Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
Rotary Club of Orinda Makes a Holiday DonationZoë BroussardOrinda, CA
Stockton animal shelter turns to low-cost services to decrease pet retentionEdy ZooStockton, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered, police say
Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
15-year-old arrested after allegedly fatally shooting another teen at Pittsburg home, police say
A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting another teen at a Pittsburg residence on Thursday, according to police.
Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
Man fatally shot in Richmond District; suspect arrested
A 50-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly fatally injuring another man in Richmond District shooting, police reported Thursday. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Willard North, near Rossi Park, on reports of a person breaking into a home and found a 42-year-old man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound" at the scene, according to a department statement. Officers...
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP
NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.
CHP looking for vehicle involved in fatal Sacramento hit-and-run
(KTXL) — One person died on Saturday after a vehicle struck them on Madison Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office. At 5:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a 4-door maroon sedan along westbound Madison Avenue, west of Jackson Street. The vehicle fled before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the […]
Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post. The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. […]
NBC Bay Area
4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo
Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
Oakland's Little Saigon sees second murder in as many weeks
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood experienced its second fatal shooting in the neighborhood in a little more than two weeks when someone was killed there Thursday. Thursday's fatal shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue. The victim died at the scene, according to police. The victim's name was not available Friday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The killing is the 120th of the year in Oakland, compared to 134 at this time last year, police said. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said though the number of slayings is slightly down from a year ago, "It is still tragic to have 120 homicides in the city of Oakland."He said, "We don't need to see another year like this."Oakland police will continue to employ a strategy in the new year that police have employed over the past few months, Armstrong said. A shooting on Dec. 17 claimed the life of a man in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue, also in the Little Saigon neighborhood.
Man facing multiple charges for racist, homophobic assaults in East Bay, DA says
The Colorado man arrested after two racist and homophobic assaults in the East Bay has been charged with multiple criminal counts, the Contra Costa County DA's Office said.
turlockcitynews.com
Porch Pirates Arrested After Pursuit From Turlock
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Authorities arrested two theft suspects after a pursuit from South Turlock Thursday afternoon ended in Merced County. Investigators with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office conducted surveillance on the suspects who were involved in several package thefts throughout three counties over the last few weeks. The man and woman involved were spotted as they were stealing more packages. Deputies tried to stop the truck the suspects were in, but it fled onto Highway 99.
Comments / 0