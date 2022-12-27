Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster
The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month
The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has leaned into his identity as an instigator, someone who’s not afraid to get underneath the skin of his opponents. However, opponents, none more prominent than Klay Thompson in recent days, have learned to clap back, stifling Brooks and the Grizzlies’ scathing trash talk in the process. He even admitted […] The post Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history
Just looking at the numbers put up by Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs, you would think that the New York Knicks got away with a massive victory. Well, the Knicks lost, but at least Randle and Quickley gave everyone something that had not never been seen before in […] The post Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley combine for wild night never seen in New York history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA World Reacts to LeBron’s Huge 38th Birthday Performance
The King reminded fans that age is but a number with his masterclass on Friday night.
Jalen Brunson's Injury Status For Knicks-Rockets Game
Jalen Brunson is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Spurs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.
D’Angelo Russell’s Zion Williamson rant draws perfect response from Trey Murphy III
The New Orleans Pelicans were carried to victory by Zion Williamson in their 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. D’Angelo Russell wasn’t bashful after the game about what he believes was an extremely favorable whistle benefitting the Pels star. “We can’t touch him or guard him,”...
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo records wild streak not seen in the NBA in the past 50+ years
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years. On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.
Bombshell Milwaukee Bucks ownership rumor will catch Giannis’ eye
There is a growing possibility that Milwaukee Bucks’ owner Marc Lasry will sell his ownership stake in the team in 2023, according to league sources. The Giannis Antetokounmpo led Eastern Conference juggernauts were purchased by Lasry and Wes Edens in April 2014 from Senator Herb Kohl for a reported $550 million. Sources tell Marc Stein […] The post Bombshell Milwaukee Bucks ownership rumor will catch Giannis’ eye appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James’ absurd 47-10-9 birthday performance draws ‘masterful’ reaction from Kevin Durant
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, unquestionably, is one of the greatest basketball players ever to set foot on planet Earth. He might be getting up there in age, having turned 38 years old today, but his greatness remains almost unparalleled. And Kevin Durant, not too bad a player in his own right, couldn’t help but be in awe after James’ masterclass of a birthday performance in the Lakers’ 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Killian Hayes throws dangerous punch at Moe Wagner in heated altercation
Tempers flared in Detroit as Pistons guard Killian Hayes and the Orlando Magic’s Moe Wagner were involved in an altercation on Wednesday night. With just 33 seconds left in the first half and the two players chasing after a loose ball on the sideline, Wagner gave Hayes a shove that sent him flying to the […] The post Killian Hayes throws dangerous punch at Moe Wagner in heated altercation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic is a one-of-a-kind player. He’s one of the few players in the league who is legitimately worth building a team around because of his transcendent skill set. The Denver Nuggets realize this and have made moves to improve Jokic’s supporting cast, but there is more work to be done. The Nuggets’ goals for […] The post RUMOR: Nuggets’ dream trade deadline acquisition to help Nikola Jokic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Pierce drops GOAT take on LeBron James after bonkers 47-10-9 game for Lakers
Paul Pierce may not be the biggest fan of LeBron James, but the Boston Celtics legend couldn’t deny the greatness the Los Angeles Lakers star showed against the Atlanta Hawks. On his 38th birthday on Friday, James exploded for 47 points on top of 10 rebounds and nine assists...
James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr
James Wiseman’s tenure as a nightly member of the Golden State Warriors’ rotation has been interrupted. The good news is that his time on the sideline seems poised to be brief. Wiseman will miss Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers after rolling his left ankle playing 3-on-3 in practice, Steve Kerr told reporters during […] The post James Wiseman ankle injury gets promising update from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic notches absurd NBA milestone not seen in 54 years
Winning an MVP in three straight seasons has only been done thrice before in NBA history, with Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird all achieving the feat. However, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is making a strong case to join the aforementioned exclusive club, especially after a stellar month of December that’s allowed him to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in over 54 years.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Charania of The Athletic before. The Hawks tactician added […] The post Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
