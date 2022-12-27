ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Returning holiday gifts? Keep these tips in mind

Unsure about that gift you got over Christmas? You'd better make up your mind fast. Holiday returns are becoming more challenging this year, as many retailers pull back after years of encouraging holiday spending. "They're shrinking the returns window, and they're increasingly making you pay to ship it back," Charisse...
Mens Journal

Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season

Gift-giving is a gamble: You spend all that money on something you hope they like, often disappointed if they shelf the gift or return it. That couldn’t be more true than when gifting someone a fragrance. What smells irresistible to you may be lackluster to someone else. On top of that, few fragrances wear the […]
GOBankingRates

7 Ways To Make Money Off Unwanted Gifts

Holiday shopping was, for many, an expensive affair -- to the extent that some of us got in over our heads. According to a new LendingTree report, 35% of Americans took on yuletide debt, with the...
TheStreet

Scammers Love Gift Cards; Here's How to Avoid Being Scammed

Gift cards remain a popular item during the holidays, and fraudsters take advantage and reap millions of dollars from unsuspecting consumers. Since gift cards are sold everywhere, from grocery stores to retailers, they are often easy last-minute gifts. And because scamming gift cards is not very challenging, it is a...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling vintage concert shirts from Goodwill

If you love music and fashion, you may have considered starting a business selling vintage concert shirts. Goodwill and thrift stores can be a great place to find unique, one-of-a-kind items at affordable prices, and online marketplaces like eBay and Poshmark can make it easy for you to reach a wide audience of buyers. According to a Vice article, a man had sold so many vintage shirts that he could buy a house! In this article, we'll explore the process of finding and selling vintage concert shirts on these platforms, and provide some tips to help you succeed.

