Returning holiday gifts? Keep these tips in mind
Unsure about that gift you got over Christmas? You'd better make up your mind fast. Holiday returns are becoming more challenging this year, as many retailers pull back after years of encouraging holiday spending. "They're shrinking the returns window, and they're increasingly making you pay to ship it back," Charisse...
Holiday gift cards: The hardest lesson I've learned
Instead of buying gift cards from retail stores, it is recommended to buy gift cards from cash-back gift card resources such as Ibotta, Rakuten and TopCashback.
Best Men’s Fragrances to Gift This Holiday Season
Gift-giving is a gamble: You spend all that money on something you hope they like, often disappointed if they shelf the gift or return it. That couldn’t be more true than when gifting someone a fragrance. What smells irresistible to you may be lackluster to someone else. On top of that, few fragrances wear the […]
7 Ways To Make Money Off Unwanted Gifts
Holiday shopping was, for many, an expensive affair -- to the extent that some of us got in over our heads. According to a new LendingTree report, 35% of Americans took on yuletide debt, with the...
How to protect your money from card skimmers this holiday season
What might look like an ordinary checkout stand could actually be a card-skimming device intended to steal your bank card information.
Scammers Love Gift Cards; Here's How to Avoid Being Scammed
Gift cards remain a popular item during the holidays, and fraudsters take advantage and reap millions of dollars from unsuspecting consumers. Since gift cards are sold everywhere, from grocery stores to retailers, they are often easy last-minute gifts. And because scamming gift cards is not very challenging, it is a...
SEE IT: These infographics show just how much Christmas travel will cost you this holiday season
Christmas travelers will see cheaper flights compared to last year, but their hotel costs are likely higher, while car rentals have remained about static.
People are making thousands reselling vintage concert shirts from Goodwill
If you love music and fashion, you may have considered starting a business selling vintage concert shirts. Goodwill and thrift stores can be a great place to find unique, one-of-a-kind items at affordable prices, and online marketplaces like eBay and Poshmark can make it easy for you to reach a wide audience of buyers. According to a Vice article, a man had sold so many vintage shirts that he could buy a house! In this article, we'll explore the process of finding and selling vintage concert shirts on these platforms, and provide some tips to help you succeed.
Holiday shoppers racked up tons of debt — but no one seems to be in a hurry to pay it back
"There's never a good time to carry debt, but this is a particularly bad time with interest rates at record highs," a LendingTree report stated.
