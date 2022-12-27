Whoopi Goldberg Apologies For ‘Hurtful’ Holocaust Comments Yet Again

Jenny Anderson/ABC/Getty Images

After making another spate of controversial comments about the Holocaust, Whoopi Goldberg is offering up her “sincere apologies again,” according to a statement sent to Rolling Stone . Whoopi Goldberg inspired a fresh round of derision during an interview with The Times of London released last week after saying that the Holocaust “wasn't originally” about race . The comments came months after she was suspended from The View for making similar statements. Goldberg assured Tuesday that her most recent comments were not a “fresh rehash” of her original controversy—but instead insisted that she only meant to “recount” earlier statements. She added that she is “still learning a lot.” “It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments, especially after talking with and hearing people like rabbis, and old and new friends weighing in,” Goldberg said, adding that she does “believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt and angered people.”

