'Rest Assured': Joycelyn Savage's Father Denies She Welcomed A Child With Imprisoned R. Kelly As She Doubles Down On Baby Claim

Joycelyn Savage 's father, Timothy Savage , denied reports that she had a baby with R. Kelly , RadarOnline.com has discovered, claiming he would be "the first to say he loves this child" if that were the case.

"Rest assured, that's not my granddaughter and rest assured: Jocelyn is not pregnant," Timothy stated in a newly released video .

Joycelyn and the imprisoned singer reportedly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ava Lee Kelly, conceived through IVF, earlier this month.

Kelly was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges back in June.

"My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright," Joycelyn wrote in a now-deleted social media post. "I knew that it was no longer about me anymore, it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy. 12.08.22."

Joycelyn first announced her baby bombshell in a memoir entitled Love and Joy of Robert in August. Interestingly, Kelly's attorney soon after refuted the claims, firing back that she "is certainly not pregnant."

Afterward, Joycelyn doubled down on her claims, stating that "me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, but his lawyer isn't."

"At this point in time, I don't even know if my daughter is alive or not," said a concerned Timothy in his live video update.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that an account claiming to be Joycelyn fired back at her father's remarks in the video.

"Smh [shaking my head] how can you shut down rumors when you weren't even there when I gave birth," one comment read. "This is why my child will not be around you guys for this exact reason, [you're] not going to have all this negative energy around my child!"

"You continue to stir up all these lies for what ? This will not bring me closer to you guys. Just pushing me far and far away," another stated while noting the timing seemed to coincide with the upcoming release of Lifetime's final chapter of Surviving R. Kelly .

A third comment from the account addressed Timothy's concerns about her well-being.

"Because I choose not to associate with you guys, now y'all think I am not living," it read. "Like the lengths you guys will go for a narrative is crazy."