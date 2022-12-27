ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'Rest Assured': Joycelyn Savage's Father Denies She Welcomed A Child With Imprisoned R. Kelly As She Doubles Down On Baby Claim

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlWMR_0jw016Ya00
MEGA; @joycelynsavage/Instagram

Joycelyn Savage 's father, Timothy Savage , denied reports that she had a baby with R. Kelly , RadarOnline.com has discovered, claiming he would be "the first to say he loves this child" if that were the case.

"Rest assured, that's not my granddaughter and rest assured: Jocelyn is not pregnant," Timothy stated in a newly released video .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdFbC_0jw016Ya00
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Joycelyn and the imprisoned singer reportedly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ava Lee Kelly, conceived through IVF, earlier this month.

Kelly was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison for federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges back in June.

"My baby girl Ava when you were born, my whole world shined so bright," Joycelyn wrote in a now-deleted social media post. "I knew that it was no longer about me anymore, it was about us. Though the world is cold, I promise to always protect you. I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy. 12.08.22."

Joycelyn first announced her baby bombshell in a memoir entitled Love and Joy of Robert in August. Interestingly, Kelly's attorney soon after refuted the claims, firing back that she "is certainly not pregnant."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWU26_0jw016Ya00
Erin Hooley/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Afterward, Joycelyn doubled down on her claims, stating that "me and Robert wanted to have a child for a long time. He is very happy about it, but his lawyer isn't."

"At this point in time, I don't even know if my daughter is alive or not," said a concerned Timothy in his live video update.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that an account claiming to be Joycelyn fired back at her father's remarks in the video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FvHYb_0jw016Ya00
E. Jason Wambsgans/TNS/Newscom/The Mega Agency

"Smh [shaking my head] how can you shut down rumors when you weren't even there when I gave birth," one comment read. "This is why my child will not be around you guys for this exact reason, [you're] not going to have all this negative energy around my child!"

"You continue to stir up all these lies for what ? This will not bring me closer to you guys. Just pushing me far and far away," another stated while noting the timing seemed to coincide with the upcoming release of Lifetime's final chapter of Surviving R. Kelly .

A third comment from the account addressed Timothy's concerns about her well-being.

"Because I choose not to associate with you guys, now y'all think I am not living," it read. "Like the lengths you guys will go for a narrative is crazy."

Comments / 64

AuntiePinki102971
3d ago

how can her father say she definitely didn't have a baby but then turn around and say he doesn't even know if she's alive obviously since you have no contact you aren't privy to such things on a side note she need mental health intervention

Reply(2)
56
Sassy
2d ago

Figure out your family business without publicizing! If Jocelyn’s family was really interested in getting their daughter back then they wouldn’t feed into continuous public statements

Reply
12
Jackie Esparza
3d ago

opps sound like daddy is a hot mess too she wants to keep R Kelly the pied piper acknowledgement and name alive out here

Reply
21
Related
92Q

Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly

Joycelyn Savage has welcomed her first child with R. Kelly, who’s serving 30 years in prison. She welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. The post Joycelyn Savage Welcomes First Child With R. Kelly appeared first on 92 Q.
RadarOnline

Chrisley Custody Battle Erupts As Mother Of Todd & Julie's Adopted Daughter Vows To Get 10-Year-Old Back After Reality Couple's Prison Sentences

The mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley's adopted daughter is vowing to get 10-year-old Chloe back after the reality couple was sentenced to prison on fraud charges, RadarOnline.com has learned. Angela Johnson revealed she is determined to regain full custody of her daughter, whom she welcomed with Todd's eldest son, Kyle, in 2012.Johnson said she has not filed any legal papers but is in the process of doing so. Chloe's mom told TMZ that she has been in contact with attorneys trying to figure out where they would end up in court because Chloe and the Chrisleys lived in...
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

R. Kelly’s 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Allegedly Welcomes Baby Girl Months After His Lawyer Denied It Was Singer’s Child

R. Kelly’s 26-year-old girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has reportedly welcomed a baby girl into the world, RadarOnline.com has learned. An Instagram account claiming to be Savage announced the news over the weekend. A photo of the alleged baby was uploaded with the caption, “Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22.” Kelly’s reps have yet to comment on the announcement. Back in August, Savage announced to the world she was pregnant with Kelly’s child. Many questioned the news given Kelly has been behind bars since 2019. She announced the news in a book she released. Savage wrote, “It was a happy day but an incomplete...
RadarOnline

'I've Been Accused Of Cheating Relentlessly For 12 Years': Read Jesse James' Emotional Text Messages To Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Pleading For Her To Return Home After Their Public Fight

RadarOnline.com has obtained explosive text message exchanges between Jesse James and his then-estranged pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten, which expose how he pleaded for her to return to him after she publicly accused him of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned. “I’m sorry about last night,” the groveling West Coast Chopper founder texted Rotten after she bolted from the home following a terrifying domestic spat last month.“I’ve been accused of cheating relentlessly for 12 years by the whole world,” he said. “I’ve tried to do everything I can to make you trust me. But you fully know that’s a sore spot with me,...
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Tina Turner's Son Ronnie Died On Sidewalk Outside 911 Caller's Home, Autopsy Scheduled

Tina Turner made headlines last week when it was revealed she lost another son. RadarOnline.com has learned that Ronnie Turner tragically passed away on the sidewalk outside of the person who called 911's home on December 8. According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy for Tina's 62-year-old son has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death. The medical examiner listed his place of death as "sidewalk," and we know a 911 call was placed on Thursday morning by someone who said that Ronnie was outside of their San Fernando Valley home and he was having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Invites Ex-Husband Kanye West To Family's Former Home For Saint's 7th Birthday After Affair Claim

Playing nice! Kim Kardashian put her differences aside with Kanye West for the sake of their children. RadarOnline.com is told The Kardashians star "invited" her ex-husband to the Hidden Hills home that the once-happy couple used to share so he could celebrate Saint's 7th birthday with the family. Meaning that Ye didn't show up unannounced as he did for Chicago's party nearly one year ago. Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Kim extended the invite to her ex-husband, confirming they were under the same roof for several hours — a sign their co-parenting is headed in the right direction despite his...
RadarOnline

Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rushes To Court, Pleads For Emergency Hearing Over Spice Girl Star’s Alleged Drinking & ‘Bizarre’ Behavior

Spice Girls star Mel B’s ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has rushed back to court in their never-ending divorce war pleading for an emergency hearing over their 11-year-old daughter Madison, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Stephen requested the hearing to discuss Mel's alleged drinking and other concerning behavior. Stephen said he wants a court order where Madison can have her own private phone, privacy to make her call to him without Mel around, and an order that Mel’s other daughter Phoenix cannot access Madison’s phone. Further, he wants a court order prohibiting Mel from being under the...
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Wants Love Child's Last Name Legally Changed To Biden

The ex-stripper who gave birth to Hunter Biden's daughter out of wedlock wants their daughter to have the perks of being connected to a "politically powerful" family. Lunden Roberts rushed to an Arkansas court on Tuesday and asked the judge to legally change the last name of the love child she shares with Hunter to Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter has never met four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, according to Lunden. Her grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have allegedly never seen their granddaughter either. In the filing, Navy's mom claimed the first family has remained “estranged from the child.”That...
ARKANSAS STATE
RadarOnline

'I Don't Come Second': Yung Miami GOES OFF After Diddy's Baby Reveal, Slams Claims She's His 'Side' Woman

Rapper Yung Miami set the record straight about her relationship with Diddy following news the mogul welcomed his seventh child, RadarOnline.com has learned. "I'M NOBODY SIDE B---- LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no b----!" the City Girls hitmaker tweeted on December 12.Miami (real name: Caresha Romeka Brownlee) took to Twitter shortly after Diddy, AKA Sean Combs, announced he was a new father to baby girl Love Sean Combs. His daughter was born in October at a hospital in Newport Beach. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
urbanbellemag.com

Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband

Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
Us Weekly

Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
RadarOnline

'I'm Holding On By A Thread': Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Crying, Talks Shielding Kids From Kanye West Co-Parenting Drama

Kim Kardashian is a tough cookie, and when it comes to protecting her children, she'll go to the ends of the earth for them — even if that means putting on a happy face in the wake of her public co-parenting drama with her ex-husband Kanye West, RadarOnline.com can reveal.The Kardashians star broke down crying while discussing how hard she's tried to shield her children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — from their father's off-the-wall rants and the problems they have co-parenting before and after their lengthy divorce was finalized."I definitely protected him [Kanye] and I still will...
RadarOnline

Diddy Demands Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece Reveal Her Name After She Sued Him For Wrongful Termination

Diddy has demanded the woman suing him for wrongful termination, who also claims to be his late ex Kim Porter’s niece, reveal her name in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Diddy and his legal team argue the woman should not be allowed to proceed anonymously. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Roe filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Roe’s lawsuit added Tri Star Sports, Britney Spears’ former management company, as a defendant in the lawsuit.The woman claimed to be the niece of Diddy’s late ex,...
RadarOnline

Singer Cher, 76, Telling Friends She Wants To Marry 36-Year-Old Boyfriend AE: Sources

Singer Cher’s relationship with her new boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards has gotten so serious she’s talking marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources reveal that Cher, 76, is planning to march her new 36-year-old boytoy down the aisle in a star-studded ceremony before it’s too late to turn back time. Although the pop icon has only been dating music exec AE for a few months, insiders say she’s raring up to wed him ASAP — even though his ex, 39-year-old Amber Rose, previously claimed that he was a serial cheater and Cher’s friends fear the Dark Lady is making a big mistake....
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

170K+
Followers
4K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy